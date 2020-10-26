What to expect on Day 2 of TechSparks 2020, India's most influential tech-startup event

By Ryan Frantz|26th Oct 2020
TechSparks, YourStory's flagship event, is India's largest and most influential tech-entrepreneurship conference. In its 11th edition, TechSparks 2020 offers a virtual global experience with a stellar line-up of policymakers, influencers, startups, and changemakers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Day one at TechSparks got off to a rousing start with an incredibly inspiring keynote from Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho, who joined us live from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu - embodying the very essence of the theme of ‘making from India, for the world’.


Day two also promises to notch-up the inspiration factor with a slew of incredible speakers and topics across masterclasses, deep dive roundtables and talks, particularly for those who are looking to build and scale from India.


If you’d like to deep-dive into product-thinking and building for India, the masterclass by Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, will be entirely worth your while.


Just as impactful, for those looking to build digital native brands in India would be the masterclass by Chaitanya Ramalinge Gowda, Co-founder, Wakefit.


If you’re looking for insights from the trenches on the rural economy at the village level, the masterclass by Madan Padaki, Founder and CEO of 1Bridge, whose vision is to deliver the best consumer experience to everyone in rural India through a network of local entrepreneurs on a technology platform, promises to be packed with insights.

Karan Bajwa

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Create a unique culture, unique products will come from it, says Sridhar Vembu of Zoho


Two notable sessions on Day Two would be the roundtable on ‘Solving billion-scale challenges’ with Nabendu Das, Head of Engineering, Tally Solutions; Patanjali Somayaji, CTO, Capital Float; Harish Swaminathan, VP - Tech & Product, Ninjacart; Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder & CTO, Haptik; and Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.


This will be followed by a roundtable on the ’Power of scaling’ with Beas Dev Ralhan, Co-founder & CEO, Next Education India; Nitin Chhabra, CEO, AceTurtle; Dattatri Radhakrishna, VP of Engineering, Whatfix; Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-founder, Wicked Ride/Bounce; and Mitesh Agarwal, Director of Customer Engineering, Google Cloud India.


For those looking to ace their marketing game, day two has just the thing for you. Sindhu Biswal, Senior Growth Marketer, Pocket Aces, will be doing a masterclass on ‘Achieving growth via video content marketing and viral loops’.


Mohit Dhar Jayal, Co-founder of Motherland Joint Ventures, the person behind some of India’s most iconic brands like Indigo and Royal Enfield, is set to take a masterclass titled ‘Branding vs Blanding: A conversation about the thin line between meaningless and meaningful brand strategy’.

Viraj Jalak

Another notable marketing masterclass to look out for is ‘Harnessing the power of social media’ by Jhalak Rawal and Viraj Sheth, the co-founders of Monk Entertainment.


From our international line-up, we have a roundtable with select global partners of The International Tech Hub Network on ‘Enabling startups to build glocal solutions across borders', from our country partners - the UK-India Tech Hub.


Finally, we have JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), introduce the Japan-India Startup HUB, and present a selection of Japanese startups as part of a special track.



TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter. As TechSparks 2020 goes all virtual and global in its 11th edition, we want to thank you for the tremendous support we've received from all of you throughout our journey and give a huge shoutout to our sponsors of TechSparks 2020.

Techsparks 2020

Edited by Megha Reddy

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Stock market tech startup Market Pulse is helping traders make informed decisions

Thimmaya Poojary

How the rise of telemedicine can reform the healthcare sector in India

Paul Abraham

[RAISE 2020] How this Bengaluru-based startup is modernising agriculture through IoT and AI

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Virtual event startup Hubilo raises $4.5M in seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Meet the powerful lineup of women speakers at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Day 1 highlights: Sridhar Vembu, Anu Hariharan, Pieter Kemps, Anup Jain, and more

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Virtual event startup Hubilo raises $4.5M in seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm Money launches ETFs, aims for investment by 1 lakh users in 12-18 months

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] BASIC Home Loan raises $500K in seed round from Picus Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Airtel rolls out cloud-based communications platform for biz; tunes into $1B market

Press Trust of India

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit Natrol for $550M

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details