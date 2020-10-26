What to expect on Day 2 of TechSparks 2020, India's most influential tech-startup event

Day one at TechSparks got off to a rousing start with an incredibly inspiring keynote from Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho, who joined us live from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu - embodying the very essence of the theme of ‘making from India, for the world’.





Day two also promises to notch-up the inspiration factor with a slew of incredible speakers and topics across masterclasses, deep dive roundtables and talks, particularly for those who are looking to build and scale from India.





If you’d like to deep-dive into product-thinking and building for India, the masterclass by Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, will be entirely worth your while.





Just as impactful, for those looking to build digital native brands in India would be the masterclass by Chaitanya Ramalinge Gowda, Co-founder, Wakefit.





If you’re looking for insights from the trenches on the rural economy at the village level, the masterclass by Madan Padaki, Founder and CEO of 1Bridge, whose vision is to deliver the best consumer experience to everyone in rural India through a network of local entrepreneurs on a technology platform, promises to be packed with insights.





Two notable sessions on Day Two would be the roundtable on ‘Solving billion-scale challenges’ with Nabendu Das, Head of Engineering, Tally Solutions; Patanjali Somayaji, CTO, Capital Float; Harish Swaminathan, VP - Tech & Product, Ninjacart; Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder & CTO, Haptik; and Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.





This will be followed by a roundtable on the ’Power of scaling’ with Beas Dev Ralhan, Co-founder & CEO, Next Education India; Nitin Chhabra, CEO, AceTurtle; Dattatri Radhakrishna, VP of Engineering, Whatfix; Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-founder, Wicked Ride/Bounce; and Mitesh Agarwal, Director of Customer Engineering, Google Cloud India.





For those looking to ace their marketing game, day two has just the thing for you. Sindhu Biswal, Senior Growth Marketer, Pocket Aces, will be doing a masterclass on ‘Achieving growth via video content marketing and viral loops’.





Mohit Dhar Jayal, Co-founder of Motherland Joint Ventures, the person behind some of India’s most iconic brands like Indigo and Royal Enfield, is set to take a masterclass titled ‘Branding vs Blanding: A conversation about the thin line between meaningless and meaningful brand strategy’.

Another notable marketing masterclass to look out for is ‘Harnessing the power of social media’ by Jhalak Rawal and Viraj Sheth, the co-founders of Monk Entertainment.





From our international line-up, we have a roundtable with select global partners of The International Tech Hub Network on ‘Enabling startups to build glocal solutions across borders', from our country partners - the UK-India Tech Hub.





Finally, we have JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), introduce the Japan-India Startup HUB, and present a selection of Japanese startups as part of a special track.









