ID Fresh, Bounce, Razorpay, Apple, Dunzo, Groww, and more on Day 4 of TechSparks 2020

Day Three of TechSparks 2020 continued to notch-up the inspiration factor with a slew of incredible speakers and topics across masterclasses, deep dive roundtables, and talks. The day began with Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics & Information Technology and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, delivering the opening keynote and ended with Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Nirmala Sitharaman’s fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma on ‘Marching forward towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.





Day Four of TechSparks also promises to deliver big on inspiration and insight with a stellar lineup of keynotes, masterclasses, fireside chats, and deep dive round tables. Day Four scores big for diversity as it dials up on the diversity dialogue with a dedicated MAKERS India track focussed on women. Fintech enthusiasts are in for a treat as well with a dedicated fintech track on the segment.





We are particularly excited about the virtual fireside with Caeser Sengupta, Vice President, Payments and NBU, Google, who will be talking about 'India as a launchpad for building global solutions.'

We are also keen on the virtual fireside with Varsha Tagare, Managing Director, Qualcomm Ventures, on 'Betting on disruptive innovations & India's 5G future.'





Leading the very interesting D2C conversation this year at TechSparks is the Co-founder & CEO of ID Fresh, PC Mustafa’s fireside on ‘Building a unicorn in the fresh food business from India’. Other notable D2C sessions on Day Four include the fireside with Abhay Hanjura, Founder, Licious, on ‘Bringing life back into meat: How Licious created a category out of an ignored category’; followed by the roundtable on ‘The rise of India's D2C Brands: Building stellar experiences amidst a crisis’ featuring Malika Datt Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co.; Aman Gupta, Co Founder & CMO, boAt; and Vinay Singh, Founding Partner, Fireside Ventures.





Two insightful conversations we’re looking forward to tomorrow are the masterclass on ‘The future of work but first, now and the near future’ by Aaksha Meghawat, Machine Learning Engineer, Apple, and the mobility roundtable on ‘Innovations in last-mile connectivity’ with Vivekananda HR, Co-founder, Bounce; Aravind Sanke, Co-founder, Rapido; and Kartik Mishra, Head of Strategy and New Initiatives, Dunzo.





Those keen on improving their funding quotient shouldn’t miss the session titled ‘Winning investors amidst a crisis: fundraising strategies you need to know, the panel with Ritu Verma, Managing Partner & Co-founder, Ankur Capital; Rama Bethmangalkar, Director, Qualcomm Ventures India, and Karan Mohla, Executive Director, Chirate Ventures, moderated by Gaurav Arora, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Asia Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services.





The roundtable titled ‘Think local, go global: Investing in world-class innovations emerging from India’ featuring Shweta Bhatia, Partner & Head of Tech Investments, Eight Roads Ventures, India; Sanjay Mehta, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC and Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments, should also be packed with funding insights.

The specially curated Makers India track will kick off with the launch of MAKERS India report - State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship in India with Nikhil Rungta, Country Manager - India, Verizon Media. This will be followed by a roundtable on ‘Narrowing the investment disparity gap’ with Shilpa Kumar, Partner, Omidyar Network; Deepthi Ravula, CEO - WE Hub; Preksha Kaparwan, Co-founder & CMO, Alphaa AI; and Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO, Niramai Health Analytix.





Just as promising is the roundtable on ‘Doubling down on diversity and inclusion in the workplace’ with Tina Vinod, Diversity & Inclusivity Lead, ThoughtWorks India; Anannya Parekh, Founder & CEO, Inner Goddess and the Big Sister Program; Sujith Kumar, AVP & HR Business Leader, Infosys Ltd; and Lianna Brinded, Head of Yahoo Finance UK and Global Lead of PACE employee Program, Verizon Media; moderated by Athira Nair of YourStory.





Two more roundtables: ‘Women building for women’ featuring Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, Earn Karo & CashKaro; Ghazal Alagh, Founder, Mamaearth; and Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, JobsForHer, followed by ‘Unlocking the power of women in tech’ with Maggie Inbamuthiah, Managing Director at AnitaB.org India; Prashanti Bodugum, Vice President, Technology and Chennai Center Head, Walmart Global Tech; Gargi Dasgupta, Director of IBM Research India & CTO IBM India/South Asia; Sheenam Ohrie, Vice President, Enterprise, Data and Mobility Engineering, Dell Digital, moderated by Madhurima Agarwal, Director - Engineering Programs and Leader - NetApp Excellerator, NetApp.

Fintech enthusiasts will appreciate the session on ‘Fintegration: Powering the supply chain with tech’ with Pankaj Kankar, COO, FarEye; Ravi Goyal, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, AGS Transact, and Sandeep Laxman, Head - Fintech, Amazon Internet Services. This will be followed by the roundtable on ‘Future of fintech: identifying opportunities for growth’ featuring Manish Patel, Founder & CEO, Mswipe; Vinay Bagri, Co-founder & CEO, Niyo; Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice; and Lalit Keshre, Co-founder & CEO, Groww.





Next on the fintech track is the roundtable on ‘Leveraging the tech runway for growth and security’ with Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay; and Sumant Narayanan, Business head - India, Akamai.





The fitting finale to the fintech track would be a round table titled ‘Digital India Dreams: Minimising Risk, Maximising Returns' featuring Ravish Naresh, Founder, Khatabook.com; Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder, ZestMoney; Sampad Swain, CEO & Co-Founder, Instamojo; Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax; Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay; and Sumant Narayanan, Head of Customer Business - India, Akamai.





From our international line-up, we have a few insightful topics that include ‘Steering past the storm: Effective leadership in times of crisis’ by Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK, followed by the masterclass on the art of fundraising by Anthony William Catt, Co-founder, Enterprise Academy, in addition to the pitches from JETRO-curated Japanese startups.

A ‘fit’ end to Day Four would be the conversation with none other than Suniel Shetty, actor, entrepreneur, and investor, and Jitendra Chouksey, Founder, fittr, who will be talking about the changing face of the fitness industry.





