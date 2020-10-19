Digital India now and the road ahead with Ajay Sawhney, only at TechSparks 2020

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, known for his extraordinary contribution to the advancement of the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad, is an IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.





He has held various principal positions in the administrative services of the Government of India and is currently the Secretary to the Government of India - Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

His ability to cut through masses of information and analyse large volumes of data has been appreciated by many. During the period 2010 to 2012, when Ajay was appointed the CEO of the National e-Governance Division, he used these skills to lay the initial groundwork for building the Aadhaar card system and also integrating digital payments in government portals and schemes.





Policy making is imperative for the smooth functioning of any democracy. And, it is a process that doesn't take place in a vacuum. It thrives on challenging the norm, healthy questioning and collaboration. Ajay understood this very well in the beginning of his work life and has been envisioning innovative new solutions in the field ever since.





As the Secretary of MeitY, he played a major role in facilitating better policy making and boosting the digital India narrative. In addition to this, he also steered the country on the path to becoming one of the biggest mobile and consumer electronics hubs in the globe.





With over three decades of experience in policy making, especially when it comes to delivering online infrastructure and making people digitally empowered, Ajay is a powerhouse of knowledge.

At YourStory’s flagship event, TechSparks 2020, we’ll hear from him on the endeavour that went behind some of the most effective initiatives under Digital India like Bharat Net, Digital Locker, e-Sampark and UMANG - the national scholarships portal; as well as the manifold impact it has had on education, health and financial inclusion in rural India.





Ever since the Digital India programme was launched, it has created countless growth opportunities for entrepreneurs - from increasing connectivity between established businesses and budding entrepreneurs, facilitating global reach and enabling ease of starting enterprises to developing a healthy startup ecosystem. And, Ajay is all set to take us through how digitisation and technology has changed the face of entrepreneurship.





