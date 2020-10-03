Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale begins from October 16

The annual festive sale of Flipkart, The Big Billion Days, will commence from October 16 and continue till October 21. The sales comes at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic though ecommerce saw higher traction in this environment.





The six-day event will test the strength of the ecommerce industry in India and The Big Billion Days (BBD) sale hopes to encourage existing consumer and new buyers to shop online.





Flipkart said the six-day event will set the tone for the country’s festive season, as millions of consumers, sellers, artisans, and brands come together to celebrate.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Announcing the launch, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations.”

Flipkart said BBD was expected to generate employment opportunities in the country with over 70,000 direct and lakhs of seasonal jobs.

The ecommerce major said it had enabled thousands of new sellers to join its platform in the last six months while handholding them through their ecommerce journey, including efforts such as free business incubation support for a limited period, insights in matters of product cataloguing, advertising, and speed.





The company had also hosted several virtual learning and development events for sellers to attain maximum benefits of ecommerce during the festive season.

To strengthen its existing supply chain capabilities, Flipkart has expanded its kirana onboarding programme to include more than 50,000 kiranas, who will in turn make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities.

“This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through ecommerce,” Kalyan said.

Flipkart added that it had enabled new and convenient payment offerings on its platform. Interestingly, the ecommerce major has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers even though it has its own payment platform in PhonePe.