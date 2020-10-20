[Funding alert] Extra-curricular activities platform HobSpace raises seed round led by Artha Venture Fund

By Trisha Medhi|20th Oct 2020
Hobspace intends to transform the under-utilised school buildings, playgrounds, clubhouses, and community centres into educational playgrounds and hobby centres with diverse after-school activities.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based HobSpace on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 1.6 crore in seed funding led by Artha Venture Fund (AVF), an early-stage micro-VC fund. Other investors that participated in this round include Angelist Indis Trust LLP with Rs 98 lakh, Abhinav Ashokkumar Daga with Rs 7.5 lakh, Upsparks LLP with Rs 8.7 lakh, Siddharth Bhaskar Shah with Rs 10 lakh, Ronak Morbia with Rs 10 lakh, and Icebreaker Tech LLP who chipped in Rs 5 lakh. 


Hobspace intends to transform the under-utilised school buildings, playgrounds, clubhouses, and community centers into educational playgrounds and hobby centers with diverse after-school activities. The children have a plethora of options to pick from, including indoor activities, ballet, chess, and robotics. 


Co-founded in 2019 by Priya Goel Sheth and Harsh Jain, HobSpace is a platform for online and offline extra-curricular activities for kids aged 3-14 years. Later, the duo was joined by Bhaskar Raju Konduru as the third co-founder.

Speaking about the development, Priya Goel Sheth said, "At HobSpace, we are transforming out of school activities for kids. Right in our first meeting, we realised AVF's approach is central to help founders focus on key business metrics. We wanted a great partner who not only understands the space but is also willing to spend enough time with us while we build and scale this exciting business, and who better than AVF!"

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Deep tech startup ReNEWate raises $272K in pre-seed investment from Better Capital


Hobspace has partnered with schools and specialist trainers to provide training and conduct lessons based on children's hobbies and sports requirements.  


Commenting on the investment, Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner at AVF,  said,  "I have personally invested in this space, and it has vast potential. However, what I like about Hobspace founders is their focus on unit economics and business viability. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have transformed their offline model into an online model. Now, as the unlock is underway, Hobspace has two distribution channels to reach out to children and parents." 


Anirudh Damani has eight years of experience investing in startups through his family office Artha India Ventures. He has built a portfolio of 75+ companies that includes Interstellar, OYO, Tala, Purplle, CoutLoot, SuprDaily, Beardo, RapidoConfirmTkt, etc.  

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This fintech startup by IIT Roorkee alum is giving teenagers financial freedom responsibly

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Slintel raises $4.2M investment led by Accel Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

The billion-dollar club: 7 Indian startups that became unicorns in 2020

Trisha Medhi

This startup is making cryptocurrency investing as easy as ordering food

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Ajay Sawhney of MeitY reveals the future of Digital India at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Legaltech startup SoOLEGAL raises $4M from private investors, family offices

Sujata Sangwan

Lockdown has ended, but virus still there; all must be cautious during festivities, says PM Modi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Slintel raises $4.2M investment led by Accel Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM

Press Trust of India

Paytm forays into co-branded credit cards, aims to add 20 lakh subscribers in 18 months

Press Trust of India

Siemens Healthineers to invest €160M to set up innovation hub in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details