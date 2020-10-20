[Funding alert] E-sports gaming platform GoodGamer raises $2.5M in seed round

By Trisha Medhi|20th Oct 2020
Launched in September 2020, fantasy sports and true e-sports gaming app GoodGamer claims to have reached 250K registered users within a month. It will use the funds to focus on user acquisition and scale.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based daily fantasy sports and true Esports gaming app GoodGamer has raised $2.5 million in its seed funding round led by an undisclosed group of investors.

GoodGamer plans to use the gross proceeds from the financing almost exclusively for user acquisition. 

Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, GoodGamer Corp., the parent company of the GoodGamer app, officially launched its daily fantasy sports and true e-sports gaming app across India in September this year. The gaming app was launched with fantasy cricket and counter-strike: global offensive (CS:GO) to sync up with the Indian Premier League.  


GoodGamer’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer India Private Limited, manages operations, marketing, and customer service led by former Vancouverite Ravi Nagarajachar, Vice President of Operations.

The GoodGamer Fantasy app is a skilled-based platform that allows users to enter daily fantasy contests to win real prize money. It claims to have reached 250K registered users within the first month of launch.

“The results from our first month of operations have proven to us what we always knew: India is a great market for us. While we will continue to push for growth, we also want to make sure our users have the best experience we can give them. We’re introducing a number of new experiences and skills-based gaming styles that Indian users haven’t seen before, including prop contests,” Ravi said.

funding, startup

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Deep tech startup ReNEWate raises $272K in pre-seed investment from Better Capital

The GoodGamer Fantasy Gaming platform is the world’s first fantasy cricket app to offer proposition contests, or prop contests. Prop contests are based on specific events during the game that are independent of the final outcome.

“The uptake of our platform by the market has been overwhelming to say the least. With the help of our seed investors, we’re now able to focus on user acquisition and scale,” added GoodGamer CEO Charles Creighton.

The platform has signed international bowlers Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav as brand influencers for the festive season to mark the return of cricket. GoodGamer Fantasy is now running guaranteed one lakh daily prize pools with a Re 1 entry fee.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This fintech startup by IIT Roorkee alum is giving teenagers financial freedom responsibly

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding Alert] Dukaan raises $6M seed investment co-led by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sound of success: Consumer tech startup boAT powers ahead as India goes vocal for local

Vishal Krishna

How bootstrapped startup Brown Living is building sustainable ecommerce for a green future

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Ajay Sawhney of MeitY reveals the future of Digital India at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SAIF Partners rebrands as Elevation Capital, closes $400M for new India fund

Thimmaya Poojary

Will India’s maiden spaceflight Gaganyaan miss its deadline amidst COVID-19 outbreak?

Shreya Ganguly

Learn all about winning investors amidst a crisis and other funding strategies with Ritu Verma at TechSparks 2020

Roshni Balaji

From innovative to invincible: how successful companies blend startup spirit with corporate management

Madanmohan Rao

The billion-dollar club: 7 Indian startups that became unicorns in 2020

Trisha Medhi

[Funding Alert] Sequoia Capital India, Flourish Ventures invest $22.5M in Bangladesh-based startup ShopUp

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details