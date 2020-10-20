[Funding alert] E-sports gaming platform GoodGamer raises $2.5M in seed round

Bengaluru-based daily fantasy sports and true Esports gaming app GoodGamer has raised $2.5 million in its seed funding round led by an undisclosed group of investors.

GoodGamer plans to use the gross proceeds from the financing almost exclusively for user acquisition.

Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, GoodGamer Corp., the parent company of the GoodGamer app, officially launched its daily fantasy sports and true e-sports gaming app across India in September this year. The gaming app was launched with fantasy cricket and counter-strike: global offensive (CS:GO) to sync up with the Indian Premier League.





GoodGamer’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer India Private Limited, manages operations, marketing, and customer service led by former Vancouverite Ravi Nagarajachar, Vice President of Operations.

The GoodGamer Fantasy app is a skilled-based platform that allows users to enter daily fantasy contests to win real prize money. It claims to have reached 250K registered users within the first month of launch.

“The results from our first month of operations have proven to us what we always knew: India is a great market for us. While we will continue to push for growth, we also want to make sure our users have the best experience we can give them. We’re introducing a number of new experiences and skills-based gaming styles that Indian users haven’t seen before, including prop contests,” Ravi said.

Image Source: Shutterstock

The GoodGamer Fantasy Gaming platform is the world’s first fantasy cricket app to offer proposition contests, or prop contests. Prop contests are based on specific events during the game that are independent of the final outcome.

“The uptake of our platform by the market has been overwhelming to say the least. With the help of our seed investors, we’re now able to focus on user acquisition and scale,” added GoodGamer CEO Charles Creighton.

The platform has signed international bowlers Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav as brand influencers for the festive season to mark the return of cricket. GoodGamer Fantasy is now running guaranteed one lakh daily prize pools with a Re 1 entry fee.