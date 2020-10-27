[Funding alert] Online meat startup FreshToHome raises $121M in Series C led by IDC

By Vishal Krishna|27th Oct 2020
Iron Pillar — the lead investor from FreshToHome’s Series B funding round — also invested $19 million in the current round. The online fish and meat ecommerce startup will use the fund to expand its operations further in India and the Middle East.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

FreshToHome, the Bengaluru-based online fish and meat ecommerce startup, raised $121 million in Series-C funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).


Other investors, including Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, and the Allana Group also participated in the round. Iron Pillar — the lead investor from the startup’s Series B round — also invested $19 million in the current round.

“COVID-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behaviour of consumers dramatically. Due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to ecommerce, and we saw online demand for our products going up many folds this year. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of a very large market, and the current capital raise will help us realise our full potential through rapid expansion in India and the Middle East,” said Shan Kadavil, Co-founder and CEO, FreshToHome

As estimated by Euromonitor International, the consumer market size of the fish and meat segment in India in 2019 was $94 billion.


Founded by Shan in 2015, FreshToHome is a fully-integrated ecommerce platform in the fresh fish and meat segment. The startup receives nearly 1.5 million (15 lakh) B2C orders per month and a Rs 600 annualised sales run-rate on the platform.

 

FreshToHome enables its marketplace sellers to source and sell high-quality meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, as well as in the UAE. 

Product roadmap- Freshtohome

The fishermen' app

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Treebo raises Rs 10 Cr from Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods' Jaydeep Barman, Deepak Parayanken
"FreshToHome is a leader in leveraging AI-based technology and business innovation to bring a superior value proposition to customers and suppliers in a large and important market. At ICD, we seek to partner with companies like FreshToHome that can break new ground for the greater good while also enjoying a large shareholder value creation opportunity,” said Khalifa Al Daboos, Deputy CEO, Investment Corporation of Dubai. 

Some of the early backers of FreshToHome include Mark Pincus (Founder of Zynga), David Krane (CEO of Google Ventures), Pete Briger (Chairman of Fortress), Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair (Chairman of Mashreq Bank), Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital India, and other renowned investors. 


Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity, Investcorp India, said, “At Investcorp, we look at companies who redefine the category with proven top-line and bottom-line impact. We believe that FreshToHome fits this bill perfectly, and is poised to achieve significant scale.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sound of success: Consumer tech startup boAT powers ahead as India goes vocal for local

Vishal Krishna

Is it safe to invest in Bitcoin?

Nischal Shetty

The first fully remote programme of JioGenNext sees 11 innovative startups pitching at its online Demo Day hosted on JioMeet

Team YS

Post lockdown, local retailers are giving the big players a run for their money

Brij Bhushan
Daily Capsule
Catch Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu talk about building for the world from India at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Day 2 highlights: Amit Somani, Gaurav Arora, Madan Padaki, and more

Aparajita Saxena

[TechSparks] Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Byju Raveendran and more, on Day 3 of TechSparks 2020

Ryan Frantz

[TechSparks 2020] Put a lot of thinking around consumer empathy, says Amit Somani of Prime Venture Partners

Roshni Balaji

[Funding alert] Treebo raises Rs 10 Cr from Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods' Jaydeep Barman, Deepak Parayanken

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] B2B retail tech startup Arzooo raises $7.5M in Series A led by US-based WRVI Capital

Trisha Medhi

Why picking the right digital business model is a key step in your digital transformation journey

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details