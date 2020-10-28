[Funding alert] Travel protection startup Railofy raises Rs 4 Cr in seed round from Roots Ventures, Better Capital, others

By Trisha Medhi|28th Oct 2020
The fresh fund will be used to cater to passenger demand in the upcoming festive rush and to strengthen the presence pan-India to enable protection cover for all train classes across 2000+ passenger trains by 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Railofy, a startup that offers travel protection to railway passengers against waitlist (WL) and reservation against cancellation (RAC), on Wednesday announced that it has raised an additional Rs 4 crore in its seed round led by Roots Ventures, Astarc Ventures, Better Capital, and other prominent angel investors.

The round also saw Anand Srinivasan, ex-Revenue Head GoAir, and Sunil Kumar, ex-Joint GM (Portals) IRCTC, join the company as mentors.

Earlier in September this year, the Mumbai-based startup raised Rs 7 crore from Chiratae Ventures for the same round.


According to the company statement, the fresh fund will be used to cater to passenger demand in the upcoming festive rush and to strengthen the presence pan-India to enable protection cover for all train classes across 2,000+ passenger trains by 2021.  


Founded by Rohan Dedhia, Vaibhav Saraf, and Hrishabh Sanghvi in September 2019, Railofy started its operations in early 2020 with select trains in Mumbai.

Speaking about the new development, the founders of Railofy said, "At Railofy, we are committed to ensuring convenient, affordable, and timely travel for every railway passenger who has been waitlisted. We are seeing a good customer response even in the current pandemic, which testifies to the intensity of the problem faced by the average Indian when his train ticket is not confirmed.” 
Railofy Founders

The founding team at Railofy

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] CredAble secures $4.5M in a follow-on round from Oaks Asset Management, and more


Since its inception, Railofy claims to have issued thousands of protections, especially to migrants traveling back to metros in search of jobs, students for upcoming entrance exams, and travellers for the upcoming festive season rush. By leveraging technology such as AI and Machine Learning, Railofy is ensuring that railway passengers reach their destinations at the lowest price possible.


Commenting on the fundraise, Ravinder Vashist, Partner, Roots Ventures, said, Waitlist travelling is a long outstanding problem for rail passengers in India, and at the same time, they struggle to find alternate modes of travel in such instances is draining without appropriate solutions. Railofy, with its data-driven approach of underwriting and offering a unique solution to passengers in a large travel market in India, is ready to disrupt the travel insurance segment.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[TechSparks 2020] Lights, camera, entrepreneurship: how Kunal Kapoor translated his dream of a social-tech startup into reality

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Freshokartz raises Rs 10 Cr in Pre-Series A from RVCF, AWE Funds

Sujata Sangwan

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

[RAISE 2020] This AI-powered startup offers accurate, contextual translations in 22 Indian languages

Anju Ann Mathew
Daily Capsule
At TechSparks 2020, Amit Somani of Prime Ventures deep-dives into product thinking for Bharat
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Resilience of Indian businesses is inspiring; govt is determined to provide support, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aparajita Saxena

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] Remove toxicity and hate from within the system: Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship

Sindhu Kashyaap

India has to strive every bit to become a part of the global value chain, says FM at TechSparks 2020

Sujata Sangwan

ID Fresh, Bounce, Razorpay, Apple, Dunzo, Groww, and more on Day 4 of TechSparks 2020

Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] CredAble secures $4.5M in a follow-on round from Oaks Asset Management, and more

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details