Hiring activities improve by 24 pc in Sept: Naukri JobSpeak

With life returning to normalcy gradually, hiring activities grew 24 percent in September as compared to the previous month, mostly driven by pharmaceuticals and education sectors, according to a report.

At 1,755 job postings, there was an improvement of 24 percent in hiring activities last month compared to August with 1,413 listings, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index for September 2020.

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month-on-month.





The growth was propelled by industries like pharma, which saw 44 percent rise in hiring activities, FMCG (43 percent), education and teaching (41 percent), and IT (32 percent), it said.





Further, the report said the opening up of the economy with unlock measures and increased mobility led to an improvement in hiring activities in industries like real estate (44 percent), auto and ancillary (29 percent), and hospitality and travel (48 percent) as compared to August.





Key industries such as BPO and ITES (29 percent) and banking and financial services (33 percent) continued to post robust growth sequentially, it added.





Meanwhile, the report also revealed that metros, which were reeling under various lockdown measures earlier, posted strong double-digit growth in September as compared to August, with Pune (26 percent) leading the pack, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai (24 percent), and Bengaluru (14 percent growth).

Tier II cities like Ahmedabad (34 percent), Chandigarh (39 percent), and Jaipur (36 percent) also saw a significant uptick in hiring activities, it added.

Hiring also grew across the board in terms of experience bands with the demand for mid-management professionals (8-12 years) up by 27 percent against August followed by 0-3 years of experience (25 percent), 4-7 years (23 percent), 13-16 years (24 percent), and less than 16 years by 19 percent.

The last quarter has seen significant uptick in hiring activities, growing at 14 percent, as compared to 8 percent decline in the second quarter (April-June). While hiring is yet to touch last year's levels and is down by 23 percent in September as compared to the same month in 2019, it is still a marked recovery from a 35-60 percent decline that we have witnessed in the last few months, Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.





Businesses that are leveraging digital channels for dissemination and consumption of goods and services are thriving and will continue to do so as social distancing norms are imbibed in their daily lives, he observed.





With increased mobility and focus on health, we are hopeful that hiring activities will further improve in sectors like travel, hospitality, medical, healthcare, insurance and financial services, he added.