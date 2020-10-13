Intel India, along with the Telangana government, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) on Wednesday announced the launch of an Applied AI Research Center — INAI — in Hyderabad during its inaugural all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit and AI For Youth Symposium.

The collaborative effort, championed by Intel, catalyzed by the Telangana government and anchored at IIIT-H is aimed at applying AI to population scale problems in the Indian context, with a focus on identifying and solving challenges in the healthcare and smart mobility segments. PHFI is the founding healthcare partner for the initiative, as per the statement released by Intel India.





In the smart mobility segment, INAI will advance research in road safety with the aim of using AI to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country, while in public health, it will enable solutions to extend health coverage and advance research for better prediction of non-communicable diseases.

Driving tech-adoption

The initiative comes at a time when adoption of technology-led innovations is the key for India to solve its challenges in healthcare, smart mobility, and the future of work along with a collaboration between industry, government, academia and the public.

“The launch of INAI, the Applied AI Research Center in Hyderabad, is a key milestone in our digitalisation journey. I strongly believe it is imperative for all ecosystem stakeholders to collectively work with a synchronous effort towards realising our AI vision for enabling better governance and elevating quality of life for our people,” said KT Rama Rao, the Telangana minister for IT, industries, MA & UD.

Collaboration is key

INAI will leverage the academic expertise and computing strengths of IIIT-H, the tech leadership and architectural strength of Intel, and the public health expertise of PHFI, among others to drive tech innovation, entrepreneurship development, job creation and international collaboration.

“The launch of the Applied AI Research Center, initiatives to train students on AI readiness skills and the all.ai 2020 Summit reinforce our commitment towards realising the exponential impact of AI in an inclusive, collaborative and responsible manner,” Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Data Platforms Group, Intel Corporation said.

Apart from the launch, the all.ai 2020 Virtual Summit is taking place between October 12 and October 16, 2020 to give a deeper understanding of leveraging AI to solve problems at population scale. The program also includes the AI For Youth Virtual Symposium that will enable over 10,000 youth to learn AI readiness skills, gain an immersive experience and witness AI social impact projects created by their peers.