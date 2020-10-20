Lockdown has ended, but virus still there; all must be cautious during festivities, says PM Modi

With the onset of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around, and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.





In his seventh address to the nation, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said many videos have surfaced in recent times that show many people have stopped taking precautions. "This is not the right thing to do," he added.

"If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, and the elderly at risk. We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there," he said.

In Europe, America, and other countries, the number of cases has seen a hike yet again after seeing a decline in the past, he noted.





We should continue to be careful and not be callous until a vaccine is found, Modi said.

The prime minister said the government is making all efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian.

"We all must remember, there can be no laxity till a medicine is found," he said.





The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.





In his last such address on June 30, he announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) — a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor — by five more months till November end.





In another development, addressing a virtual keynote at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, Modi said India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19, and that some of the vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of the trial.





