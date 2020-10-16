Mfine CEO on the rise of telemedicine; Learn why the time to start up is now at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|16th Oct 2020
Mfine CEO Prasad Kompalli says speciality doctors can accurately diagnose more patients now thanks to the AI-enabled startup.
Mfine CEO on rise of telemedicine

Mfine

Mfine CEO Prasad Kompalli says speciality doctors can accurately diagnose more patients now thanks to the AI-enabled startup.


Why you should start up now

Techsparks

At TechSparks 2020, Amazon Web Services' Puneet Chandok will explain why launching a startup now does make sense.


Enabling F&B retailers to go contactless

DotPe

DotPe Co-founders (L-R) Shailaz Nag, Anurag Gupta, and Gyanesh Sharma,

DotPe offers digital ordering solutions like QR code and WhatsApp-based scan-order-pay features to restaurants and F&B brands.


A startup harnessing the benefits of tea

Aromica tea

Aromica Tea offers around 30 tea blends which incorporate health benefits of natural herbs and ingredients. [ Image Credit: Aromica Tea]

Bootstrapped Guwahati-based Aromica Tea offers 30 tea blends that incorporate the health benefits of natural herbs and ingredients.


Zomato raises $52 million

Deepinder-Goyal zomato featured image

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Zomato

Zomato said it will use the funding for future M&A and to fight off any price wars from competitors in various areas of business.


Helping industries go green using solar power

Rays Experts

Nidhi Gupta, co-founder of Rays Experts

Solar energy startup Rays Experts caters to residential and industrial clients, and manages assets worth Rs 2,500 crore.


Empowering the visually-impaired with tech

Saksham Audio Description

Saksham celebrating 43 years of Sholay with their audio description movie screening with the students

Saksham Trust is helping children with visual impairment and print disabilities become independent through technological solutions.


Rise of Apis into a Rs 200 Cr brand

apis

Apis India CEO Pankaj Mishra

Set up as a trading business for spices and honey in 1924, Apis pivoted to a B2C model and competes with Dabur and Patanjali.


Daily Capsule
