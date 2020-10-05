Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers to drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission

Paytm, the Noida-based digital payments and technology platform, on Monday announced the launch of its Android Mini App Store to support Indian app developers to take their products to the Indian masses.





In a release, the payments unicorn said that Mini apps are a custom-built mobile website that gives users app-like experience without having to download them. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini apps within its app, without any charges. For payments, developers will be able to give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net banking, and cards to their users, it added.





Speaking on the development, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said,

"Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download, and enables them to use their preferred payment option."

The fintech startup claims to have created the digital infrastructure to enable small developers and businesses to set up low-cost, quick-to-build mini-apps, which can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. The company provides Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account, and UPI at zero charges, and levies a two percent charge for other instruments like credit cards.

Paytm's local app store aims to drive the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission while keeping the digital consumer spends within India.

Paytm Mini App Store has over 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, and NoBroker. The platform offers direct access to discover, browse, and pay without downloading or installing separate apps, and comes with a developer dashboard for analytics and payments collection, along with various marketing tools to engage users.

Paytm is carrying out beta testing for its app store with select users, and witnessed over 12 million visits in September.