[Funding Alert] Dukaan raises $6M seed investment co-led by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India

By Sindhu Kashyaap|20th Oct 2020
Dukaan, a platform that enables small merchants with no programming skills to set up an online store in 30 seconds, has raised $6 million seed funding co-led by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dukaan, a platform that enables small merchants with no programming skills to setup an online store in 30 seconds, has raised $6 million seed funding co-led by Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed India.


With this funding, Dukaan aims to continue expanding its geographic operations and enhance its product suite to help merchants expand their digital footprint. The round saw participation from angel investors like Haresh Chawla, Founding CEO of Network18 and Viacom18; Ryan Hoover, Founder, Weekend Fund and Product Hunt; Jitendra Gupta, Founder, Jupiter; Shashank Kumar, Founder, Razorpay; Sandeep Tandon, Founder, Freecharge; Prabhkiran Singh, Founder, Bewakoof.com; and Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED.

Suumit Shah, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Dukaan said in a press statement shared by Matrix India Partners, “Our mission is to enable each and every small retailer to launch, compete and grow their business online, without ever worrying about technology. Our customers love us and we are excited to continue to pursue our mission, with support from Lightspeed, Matrix and our angels.” 

Founded in 2020, Dukaan works as a DIY platform. Each merchant receives a unique store link on which they can showcase their products and services, which, in turn, can be shared with customers across social media platforms.


ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Deep tech startup ReNEWate raises $272K in pre-seed investment from Better Capital


Dukaan has helped businesses go online and generate sales immediately. The press statement said Dukaan is already used by over 2.7 million merchants across India. It added that Dukaan’s power stores have generated over 600,000 orders in the last three months, generating a total gross merchandise value of over Rs 100 crores.


Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix India said in the press statement“Dukaan aims to digitise millions of Indian merchants and empower them to take their business online. Small businesses are turning to technology faster than ever to survive the pandemic, and Dukaan® makes it easier than ever to start, run and grow a business online. We’re excited to partner with Suumit and the team on this journey towards a Digital India.”


Dukaan plans to expand to India’s 60 million small- and mid-sized merchants across multiple categories such as books, consumer goods, grocery, fashion, electronics, and professional services.

Akshay Bhushan, Partner, Lightspeed India said in the press statementWhat got us most excited about Dukaan was the team and their missionary zeal in enabling small retailers to go online. We are proud to support the Dukaan® team from day one, as they create this platform and leverage the digital tailwind that almost every industry and sector is seeing today."

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] E-sports gaming platform GoodGamer raises $2.5M in seed round

Trisha Medhi

This fintech startup by IIT Roorkee alum is giving teenagers financial freedom responsibly

Thimmaya Poojary

Sound of success: Consumer tech startup boAT powers ahead as India goes vocal for local

Vishal Krishna

How bootstrapped startup Brown Living is building sustainable ecommerce for a green future

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Ajay Sawhney of MeitY reveals the future of Digital India at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] E-sports gaming platform GoodGamer raises $2.5M in seed round

Trisha Medhi

SAIF Partners rebrands as Elevation Capital, closes $400M for new India fund

Thimmaya Poojary

Will India’s maiden spaceflight Gaganyaan miss its deadline amidst COVID-19 outbreak?

Shreya Ganguly

Learn all about winning investors amidst a crisis and other funding strategies with Ritu Verma at TechSparks 2020

Roshni Balaji

From innovative to invincible: how successful companies blend startup spirit with corporate management

Madanmohan Rao

The billion-dollar club: 7 Indian startups that became unicorns in 2020

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details