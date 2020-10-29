With Snowflake, you can manage multiple workloads on a single platform

Data and the insights generated are driving growth for businesses across various sizes and sectors. In the wake of COVID-19, the world has become increasingly digitised and is generating more data than ever before. And as organisations become more data-driven in their decision making, cloud technology has emerged as the frontrunner for the optimal harnessing of insights from data.





The cloud adoption rate in India is growing at a remarkable pace as more organisations are realising the benefits of moving to the cloud in terms of acquiring new customers, retaining the existing customer base, and achieving above-average profitability.





As companies embark on their cloud journeys, they need guidance to make the best use of their data, and Snowflake, the Data Cloud, is at the forefront in this space. Snowflake combines the ease of executing diverse analytic workloads and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Enabling organisations to mobilise their data

Founded in 2012, Snowflake now delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organisations mobilise data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organisations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds.





In September of this year, Snowflake went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Snowflake is currently present in 26 offices across 13 countries, managing more than 250PB of data with more than 515 million data workloads running each day.

What makes Snowflake stand out

Snowflake’s unique architecture enables you to run multiple workloads across multiple teams without resource contention, thus maximising performance and efficiency. These include data engineering, data lake, data warehouse, data science, data applications, and data sharing. For startups that are already on the cloud, they can adopt Snowflake as is to manage their workloads. And for traditional enterprise customers with on-premises data centres, this is a great way to move to the cloud seamlessly.





What gives Snowflake the competitive edge is its multi-cloud ability, data-sharing capability, and easy-to-use service. The service is charged by per second billing, where the compute and storage operations are charged separately. Snowflake’s platform delivers seamless data collaboration, reduces costs, reveals new business insights, and helps strengthen business relationships.

AWS deployment in India

To support customers in India that want to keep their data local in India while leveraging the flexibility and scalability offered by the Data Cloud, earlier this year, Snowflake deployed their company’s operations on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region. Customers are now able to reap several benefits including rapid data analytics, access to real-time insights across all the company's business users, and near-zero management.

“Cloud adoption rate in India is growing remarkably fast as more organisations are realising the cost and operational benefits of moving to the cloud,” said Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake’s Country Manager for India. “We have always been a customer-centric company, and by offering Snowflake on AWS in India, we are delivering the solutions that Indian companies of every size are requesting, and deserve.”

A partner in success

Snowflake has worked with thousands of prestigious enterprises including Sony, Adobe, Micron, Penguin Random House, DocuSign, Capital One and Logitech, among others. One of their first customers in India is Swiggy, whose challenge was to replace an unstable and burdensome self-managed data warehouse to scale their business. With the help of Snowflake, Swiggy is now able to run queries 20% faster than the previous system.

"Snowflake is an apt choice to handle our big data processing needs without having to manage infrastructure. The performance we have seen is incredible. We are able to process terabytes of data on a daily basis with 90% of queries executed in under 100 seconds. Their product roadmap convinces us that it will be our go-to platform for years to come," said David Zakkam, VP of Analytics, Swiggy.





Chennai-based interactive marketing company Genxlead is another company that used Snowflake to analyse the behavioural segments of their users and target specific audiences with greater precision. Their team is now able to access information in seconds as compared to an hour in the past, and their operational efficiency has increased by 40 percent.





In the logistics sector, Freight Tiger utilises Snowflake to seamlessly integrate their data from all sources, including semi-structured data, and leverage insights with confidence for greater visibility of their business.

The way forward

At Snowflake, the mission is to enable every organisation to mobilise their data and join the Data Cloud. Going forward, Snowflake’s goal is to reach and expand their footprint into the verticals that they have been successful globally and build the channel ecosystem across India.





If you’re looking to easily and securely store, integrate, and analyse data with near-infinite scalability, get started with Snowflake today!





Also, don’t miss out on Snowflake’s Data Cloud Summit APAC this November 19th, a one-day virtual event to learn about Snowflake’s latest innovations and get access to never-before-seen demos and product roadmaps.



















