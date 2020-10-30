[TechSparks 2020] Want to found startups across India to create 1.2M jobs every month, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

By Aparajita Saxena|30th Oct 2020
Speaking on day five of TechSparks 2020, ex-Cisco CEO and founder of investment firm JC2 Ventures John Chambers says he wants to give back to the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

When Cisco Chairman Emeritus, and Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures John Chambers speaks, you sit up and listen. Whether it's about his love affair with India, his fascination with innovation in the country, his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or the tenets he lives his life by — everything he says is perspicacious, especially for the youth of today.


After he handed over the keys to his office at Cisco as its CEO, Chambers began to search for meaning in his new life — and he says he found it in his family - his high school sweetheart Elaine Chambers, his kids and grandkids, and in giving back.


Today, he dreams of making a difference in the world — of creating generations of startups across India, that could become the model for the rest of the world. And by creating this microcosm of blueprint-creating startups in the country, he hopes to enable 1.2 million new jobs in India, every month.

"It's a mind boggling number — 1.2 million new jobs, per month, but I think it is very doable," he said in a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2020.
John Chambers

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Dream is for India to hit a billion digital transactions a day, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe
"My philosophy is I want to make the difference one more time. I want to live life to its fullest. I want to give back," he added.

Through his investment vehicle, JC2, Chambers has invested in two Indian startups so far — cybersecurity services company Lucideus and conversational AI maker, Uniphore. And he's looking to actively expand his total portfolio of 18 global startups to at least 24.


"We want to be number one or two in each product area and we want to dream together and develop young leaders where I can watch and say that my pride is how well they are doing and how successful they have been," he says.


To the young people of the world who wake up every day wanting to change the world in their own way, Chambers says "have the courage to dream."

"Have the courage to dream, and then say what has to happen to make these dreams come true. And know that along the way, there'll be setbacks to those dreams. You can accomplish more than you actually believe that you can," he advised.


For more information on TechSparks 2020, check out our TechSparks 2020 website.

TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter. As TechSparks 2020 goes all virtual and global in its 11th edition, we want to thank you for the tremendous support we've received from all of you throughout our journey and give a huge shoutout to our sponsors of TechSparks 2020.

Techsparks 2020

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Yuvraj Singh invests in nutrition Healthcare startup Wellversed

Trisha Medhi

Why Amuleek Singh of ChaiPoint is betting big on its SaaS and AI foray

Vishal Krishna

[Tech30] How marine robotics startup EyeROV is improving inspection of offshore assets

Sohini Mitter

[TechSparks 2020] Day 5 highlights: Ratan Tata, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal, John Chambers, Nithin Kamath, and more

Aparajita Saxena
Daily Capsule
Understanding India's next internet users, inside the rise of UPI, and more at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Day 5 highlights: Ratan Tata, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal, John Chambers, Nithin Kamath, and more

Aparajita Saxena

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments bounce back in last week of October; reaches $225M

Thimmaya Poojary

[TechSparks 2020] Key highlights from India's most influential startup-tech conference

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] John Chambers delivers an insight-packed masterclass on being a leader in a tough dynamic

Ryan Frantz

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS

Ratan Tata delivers a deeply poignant and timeless message in his closing keynote at YourStory’s TechSparks 2020

Shradha Sharma