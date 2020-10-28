Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Parenthood is often described as one of the most joyful and life-changing experiences – and also one of the most demanding ones – an individual goes through.





For the mothers and fathers of young babies, their to-do list is never-ending. Apart from managing the day-to-day aspects of parenting, such as establishing a feeding schedule or sleep routine, to determining who gets to be on diaper duty, parents of infants also need to constantly keep a watchful eye on whether their baby is meeting the necessary growth milestones.





As parents, you want nothing but the best for your baby. There are no compromises when it comes to ensuring that your baby is healthy, happy and safe. And this philosophy of uncompromising care is present in every aspect of the child’s upbringing.





Right from the time the baby is born, one of the top concerns for parents is how they can protect their child against illnesses. An important decision in this regard is to do with vaccination. Vaccines enable the baby to have a fair chance at a healthy life. Today, parents have a wealth of options available to them, which can both be a blessing as well as make the task of choosing difficult. With so many options, which one should they pick? While vaccines are necessary, parents have concerns about side-effects, quality, the comfort of their child, the effectiveness of the vaccination in preventing diseases, among others.

This is where the 6in1 combination vaccine administered to the infant at 6, 10 and 14 weeks after birth can help parents step up the care quotient for their child.

A single dose offers protection against six diseases, including Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b and Hepatitis B. The other benefits of an uncompromising 6in1 vaccine include:





Convenience: Since the 6in1 vaccine offers comprehensive protection against six diseases at one time, you no longer need to visit the clinic multiple times for each vaccine1. The vaccine comes in a ready-to-use prefilled syringe, which means that the time needed to administer the vaccine is comparably less than that in the case of conventional vaccines, so there is less waiting time and less anxiety for the parents at the clinic. This is especially important in the current scenario where parents are hesitant to expose themselves and their child to the risks of infection. The hygiene factor is also high since no needle needs to be changed, and the minimal handling also means less possibility of vaccination errors and contamination.2





Safety & comfort: No parent likes to see their child in pain. With less painful 6in1 vaccine, there is less chance of fever or pain, rashes or other side-effects that can occur post vaccination. In addition , the vaccine is preservative-free, hence there is less chance of reactions or side-effects post vaccination3. Also, instead of multiple pricks and the resultant discomfort to the child each time, a single injection can offer protection. The 6in1 vaccine gives you peace of mind, and as a parent what else would you want?





Quality: The vaccine is WHO-prequalified, which essentially means that the World Health Organization (WHO) monitors all manufacturing and quality control processes and gives the vaccine a pre-qualification status for it to be included in national immunisation programmes of different countries4,5. The manufacture of the vaccine takes place at a globally renowned, state-of-the-art unit, which ensures high quality parameters.





So, if you’re a parent who doesn’t compromise on anything when it comes to your baby and wants to understand how to provide uncompromising care & vaccination experience for your child, download the Vax-e-Guide.





Disclaimer:

This is a public awareness initiative on vaccination by Sanofi Pasteur. Sanofi Pasteur believes in a world where no one suffers from a vaccine preventable disease. One should consult their doctor/paediatrician for any health related information.





