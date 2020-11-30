Motorola launches the 'cheapest 5G smartphone in India' — Moto G 5G

The Moto G 5G is finally available in India. Priced at Rs 20,999, Moto G 5G becomes the cheapest 5G smartphone available in the Indian market.





For its price, the Moto G 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) packs decent features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor integrated with 5G modem, a large 5,000mAh battery, rear triple camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The device is a bit larger, with 6.7-inch full-HD+ display which comes with hole-punch design. It also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. The Moto G 5G phone was unveiled first in Europe earlier this month, and is now available in India following a lot of teasers.





The smartphone is exclusively available on Flipkart, which is also running its Black Friday sales. Flipkart's page shows MRP of the phone at Rs 24,999, with a possible Black Friday sale price of Rs 20,999. Moto G 5G is available in two colors — Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver. The phone will be available on sale from December 7.

The ultimate #motog5G is here! Unleash a power-packed performance with the blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 750G processor and be a step ahead with the most affordable 5G smartphone. Sale starts on 7th Dec, 12 PM on @Flipkart! https://t.co/xy7e4EG7Oc pic.twitter.com/i4d8wW2We6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 30, 2020

This latest 5G device runs on Android 10 and claims to have clean stock Android-like UI, which is free of bloatware and ads. Experts say that, none of the phones in this price range offers this experience. Besides this, along with large battery which can last up to two days, the phone also supports 20W fast charging. The phone is also IP52 certified for dust protection. Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 gram.





The Moto G 5G competes with the device likes OnePlus Nord, which is 5G enabled and is available for Rs 27,999.