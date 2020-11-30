Motorola launches the 'cheapest 5G smartphone in India' — Moto G 5G

By Rashi Varshney|30th Nov 2020
Flipkart shows Moto G 5G's MRP at Rs 24,999, but it is available for Rs 20,999 due to Black Friday sale.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Moto G 5G is finally available in India. Priced at Rs 20,999, Moto G 5G becomes the cheapest 5G smartphone available in the Indian market.


For its price, the Moto G 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) packs decent features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor integrated with 5G modem, a large 5,000mAh battery, rear triple camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The device is a bit larger, with 6.7-inch full-HD+ display which comes with hole-punch design. It also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. The Moto G 5G phone was unveiled first in Europe earlier this month, and is now available in India following a lot of teasers.


The smartphone is exclusively available on Flipkart, which is also running its Black Friday sales. Flipkart's page shows MRP of the phone at Rs 24,999, with a possible Black Friday sale price of Rs 20,999. Moto G 5G is available in two colors — Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver. The phone will be available on sale from December 7.

This latest 5G device runs on Android 10 and claims to have clean stock Android-like UI, which is free of bloatware and ads. Experts say that, none of the phones in this price range offers this experience. Besides this, along with large battery which can last up to two days, the phone also supports 20W fast charging. The phone is also IP52 certified for dust protection. Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 gram.


The Moto G 5G competes with the device likes OnePlus Nord, which is 5G enabled and is available for Rs 27,999.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Learn how this Insurtech startup is rewarding timely payment of insurance premium to secure your present and future

Team YS

[Year in Review 2020] The Top 10 Books of 2020 for Entrepreneurs

Madanmohan Rao

The unbearable heaviness of being WhiteHat Jr: tracing the startup’s journey since BYJU’S acquisition

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Former Uber chief’s edtech startup Kyt raises $2.5M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Top fintech trends of 2020; The founder who uses war tactics to stay ahead; A Swadeshi social network; and more.
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Alia Bhatt on starting her entrepreneurial journey with sustainable kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma

Sindhu Kashyaap

GM veteran to head Ola's manufacturing, ops for electric biz

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fusion beverages startup Raskik raises $1M led by Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Former Uber chief’s edtech startup Kyt raises $2.5M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

‘Innovation is no longer an option, but a necessity’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

Prosus confirms jury for India social impact challenge, announces WHO support for Prosus SICA

Team YS