Flipkart Group acquires 2018 Tech30 AR startup Scapic

The Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced it has acquired Bengaluru-based AR startup - Scapic. With this acquisition, Flipkart aims to enhance its shopping experience capabilities. The 2018 Tech30 startup has built a unique SaaS cloud platform that allows users to create and build VR and AR experiences through a web browser. Scapic is already serving clients across marketing and ecommerce verticals.





A 100 percent acquisition, Scapic's team will be joining Flipkart. The press statement shared by Flipkart explained that the team will work towards accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts, and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

Scapic team

Speaking on the investment, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a press statement shared by the company,

“At the Flipkart Group we are focused on providing Indian consumers experiences that make shopping online a seamless and more enjoyable experience."

He added "This year has accelerated online adoption - be it education, communication or shopping, as people prioritise health and safety. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience. I welcome the Scapic team to Flipkart as we continue our efforts to provide deeper value to our customers.”





Flipkart added that it has been working to enhance consumer experience across multiple investments that include strengthening its technological capabilities. This push has also been accelerated by the change in consumer behaviour and an increased online adoption.





The Flipkart team believes that apart from providing local language interfaces, it also believes that Indian consumers prefer expenses that can replicate the tangible shopping process. And Scapic will aid towards the same.





VK Sai Krishna and Ajay PV, Co-Founders, Scapic, said, in the press statement,

“Today, we buy more online than ever, and it has only accelerated this year. Customers now require better visuals than ever before. Scapic is building visual technology that brings products to life using Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D. Advancements by the Scapic team in the field of AI, computer vision, and AR have made this change possible."

"Scapic’s no-code platform helps create immersive experiences across categories such as fashion, furniture, and electronics. We are deeply excited about the opportunity that is being presented to scale this up further and make millions of shoppers in India experience the potential of Augmented Reality,” he added.