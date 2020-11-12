[Funding alert] Bengaluru-based LAVAL raises pre-Series A round from Jazal Group

By Vishal Krishna|12th Nov 2020
With its global retail footprint, Jazal Group will make the brand garner a multi-market exposure with an emphasis on ecommerce and D2C business.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based LAVAL, a luxury natural and organic skin, body and hair care brand founded in 2016, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from Jazal Group. 


LAVAL was founded by Prithika Parthasarthy and Shrishti Parthasarthy who originally began researching the idea of building a wellness and skincare brand in 2013. 

"We are built on the ethos of the Siddha tradition, Ayurveda, and aromatherapy principles and concepts of holistic wellness. It caters to all demographics and its products are tailored to have a global appeal.  LAVAL has a history of Siddha practitioners and the potions formulated are meant to heal you internally and externally," said Prithika, Founder, LAVAL.

With the undisclosed pre-Series A round, the brand hopes to create a pan India presence through its website and on ecommerce portals. "We would also like to use our funds more on research and development of product formulation technology and setting up our own green manufacturing unit. We are striving to be farm to factory model and have a  transparent supply chain," added Prithika. 

LAVAl

Shrishti and Prithika

ALSO READ

Commerce set to go digital in India with D2C brands and sellers adapting tech

Jazbel, Managing Director, Jazal Group said, “This is a momentous time for us at Jazal Group of Companies. LAVAL is an organic brand celebrated by connoisseurs of skincare from India, and it presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally. This transaction is in line with our effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning customers from the lifestyle segments. We will extend our full support for Laval to reach its full glory in the international wellness and beauty landscape.”


Jazbel says that the Jazal Group will work closely with customers and employees from LAVAL to help it expand globally. 


Avendus predicts that the D2C business will be a $100 billion market by 2025. India currently has 600 brands in the D2C category, with 16 companies having a revenue of more than $50 million. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Motilal Oswal continues to garner the trust of lakhs of investors with its extensive research capabilities since 1987

Team YS

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS
Daily Capsule
American Express India CEO on navigating COVID-19; CleverTap's Malay Harsha on the importance of customer retention
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Steering clear of spam: Agnibha Nath of SendX lists tips for email marketers

Anju Ann Mathew

[TechSparks 2020] Key steps needed to help Indian app makers build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’

Bhavya Kaushal

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus 3.0 of Rs 2.65 lakh crore

Thimmaya Poojary

Share how technology helped you survive and thrive in the pandemic & win a chance for exclusive mentorship from industry experts

Team YS

PUBG Mobile to be back in India soon; parent commits $100M investment in India

Rashi Varshney

Factories of the future: Why is hyper-automation still a dream?

Nikhil Ramaswamy

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Nov

Local Startups Meet (LSM)

Airmeet (Virtual Events Platform)

View Details