[Funding alert] Zeotap raises $18M from SignalFire's Breakout Fund

By Vishal Krishna|17th Nov 2020
Zeotap plans on using the new funds to expand to 14 global markets and further build the product.
Zeotap, a customer intelligence platform (CIP) that helps brands understand their customers and predict behaviours, has raised $18.5 million. This round is an extension of its Series C funding round from SignalFire. The investment was made from SignalFire's Breakout Fund and is an addition to the $42 million announced earlier this year – bringing the total Series C funding to $60.5 million

“Despite the flurry of activity in this space, when one cuts through the fluff, it's astonishing how few solutions can actually deliver on fundamental industry-agnostic customer data requirements for brands, such as unified customer views that reflect granular consent permissions, and can power everything from real-time personalisation to ML-based analytics for better marketing outcomes. Fewer options exist for advanced marketers to augment first-party data with curated external assets within the same platform,” said Projjol Banerjea, Founder and CPO, Zeotap.

Zeotap plans on using the funds to expand to 14 global markets. 

Zeotap

Zeotap raises an extension to its Series C funding round

Chris Scoggins, Venture Partner at SignalFire, said, “COVID-19 has catalysed a transformation in the marketing mix as brands invest in their data and learnings to redirect traditional TV budgets to more effective channels. Our investment in Zeotap is testament to our belief in the company’s leadership, vision, and its rapidly evolving customer intelligence platform (CIP), with a built-in identity solution for the future of marketing named ID+.”

 

Zeotap’s platform integrates customer data capabilities that address marketers’ needs to manage, connect, enrich, segment, and activate customer data. Unlike legacy DMPs or CDPs, Zeotap combines first-party data with high-quality identity and data assets curated from over 100 exclusive partners.


This enables a more complete view of customer behaviour while maintaining strict compliance with the highest data privacy standards. With Zeotap, brands get more out of their existing systems while experiencing a lower cost of ownership and a much faster time to value.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

