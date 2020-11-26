[Funding alert] Edtech startup Yellow Classes raises $1.3M in pre-Series A round

Yellow Class, an online hobby platform for young kids, on Wednesday said it has raised $1.3 million (about Rs 9.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by India Quotient.





The Gurugram-based startup, launched in the middle of coronavirus-induced lockdown in June, will utilise the funds to launch more classes and develop more products.

Yellow Class offers online hobby classes like dancing, drawing, painting, flameless cooking, yoga, storytelling, among others, for children in the three to 12 age bracket.

Apart from India Quotient, many marquee angels and startup founders such as Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal of Snapdeal, Alok Mittal of Indifi, Maninder Gulati and Abhinav Sinha of Oyo, Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce, Alwin Tse of Xiaomi, Dhruv Agarwala of PropTiger, Pallav Pandey of Knowlarity, and Harpreet Singh Grover and Vibhore Goyal of FirstCheque also participated in the funding.

Image source: Pixabay

Founded by Arpit Mittal and Anshul Gupta, Yellow Class has a current user base in 52 countries, mostly from India and the Middle East.

Excited about the funding received, Anshul Gupta, Co-Founder, Yellow Class, states, “We are happy to be recognised and associated with India Quotient, and would like to utilise the funds received towards expanding our offerings and product development.”

Since their inception, more than 200,000 kids have joined the community. Yellow Class claims to offer more than 50 varied programmes with over 40 inspiring mentors. They aim to expand their presence in Tier II and Tier III cities in India in the next six months.





“Yellow Class witnessed quick success and has grown a huge community of parents both nationally as well as internationally. The growth of the platform is organic with mothers referring to other mothers - not dependent on Google and Facebook marketing for growth and survival. Deep insights developed by the team of kids’ requirements and parent’s behavior have been crucial for their growth, ever-growing popularity,” commented Gagan Goyal, Partner, India Quotient quotes.