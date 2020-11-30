[Funding alert] Fusion beverages startup Raskik raises $1M led by Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns

By Apurva P|30th Nov 2020
Founded by former Coca-Cola employees, Raskik plans to deploy the funds to expand its geographical presence in India to create a highly loved brand among millennials.
Raskik, a fusion beverages startup, on Monday said it raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns.


The round also saw participation from key angels and corporate investors, including Syed Safawi (ex-CEO, Reliance Communications); Snapdeal’s Founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal; Santosh Desai (MD and CEO Future Brands) ANAA International LLC; Amit Jain (CEO L'Oreal India) Promoters of Sapient Wealth; Neeraj Mutha (Director, Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd); and EvolvX Advisory LLP.


Speaking on the investment, Vikas Chawla, Co-founder, Raskik, said,  

“At Raskik, we are creating a vibrant brand and are driven by our purpose of helping people live better by providing a portfolio of natural, great-tasting fusion beverages. It is our belief that with our deep experience in this industry and a highly capable ecosystem of partners, we will delight our consumers with great quality, innovative beverages.”


Raskik

Current Raskik products

Raskik is a millennial-centric brand, delivering a portfolio of unique natural fusion beverages at mainstream prices. The startup was founded by Vikas Chawla, Abhay Parnerkar, and Satyajit Ram — three veterans with over 50 years of collective experience in global beverage brand Coca Cola.


With the fresh investment, Raskik plans to expand its geographical presence in India and seeks to develop its consumer intimacy with millennials, who are looking for natural and good-for-you options to create a highly loved brand.


It is present in select areas of Delhi-NCR with three variants of coconut water and fruit juice fusions across a cross-section of channels, including general trade, local MT chains, and e-grocers like MilkBasket and Bigbasket.

“The growing $2 billion fruit juice category has huge opportunities, and the domain experienced founders at Raskik have found a sweet spot that could be developed into a category on its own. We, at 9Unicorns, are elated to back Raskik’s product journey,” said Abhijeet Pai, Partner at 9Unicorns.

