Micromax's launches the IN smartphone series with focus on Made in India

Micromax IN series is now official. The homegrown smartphone brand has made a comeback with smartphones in the Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 segment with a tagline of 'we are for India'.

Micromax's virtual event began with Co-founder Rahul Sharma sitting inside the company's Bhiwadi factory in Rajasthan, highlighting that Micromax is a pure 'Made in India' brand, and said that Micromax's IN mobiles will offer complete stock Android experience, no bloatware, and no ads.

In a virtual launch on Tuesday, Micromax has launched two phone — Micromax IN 1b in the price range of Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 and Micromax IN Note 1, which will start at Rs 10,999.

Rahul Sharma

The Micromax In 1b has been priced at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 7,999 for the higher 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.





It features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging via USB type-C, and also supports reverse wired charging.





The IN Note 1 also comes with the same battery and has a big 6.7-inch full HD display with a punch-hole camera. This also runs on the MediaTek G85 processor and will come with 4GB RAM options with 64GB and 128GB storage. The rear camera includes a 48MP, 5MP, 2MP, 2MP setup.

Rahul said that the new Micromax smartphone series is targeted at Indian consumers looking for affordability, performance, and value for money. And instead of highlighting features and specification of the newly launched smartphones, the launch video focused on the anti-China sentiment in the country.

He emphasised that the company wants to keep it simple for Indians, and showcased the phone using simple language. Micromax's new devices will be up on sale from November 24 on its official website and Flipkart, and potential buyers can pre-book the devices from today onwards.