OYO elevates Ankit Tandon as its Global Chief Business Officer

Hospitality startup OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced that it has elevated Ankit Tandon as its Global Chief Business Officer. Under this role, Ankit will be leading the setup of OYO's global business services and business performance management teams.

Joined in August 2015, Ankit has been part of the OYO's CXO leadership team since 2016. Additionally, he has been leading the Global Project Management Office (GPMO) related responsibilities since October 2019.

In his latest position as the Global Chief Business Officer, he will be expected to integrate technology into processes and deliver efficiency in the finance, legal and HR teams across the organisation.





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Hotels and Homes.

Commenting on the elevation, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes said,





“Ankit has time and again proved to be a valuable asset to our company, and has been instrumental in conceiving and driving customer-first products that have resonated with customers, asset owners and employees, and importantly, created tremendous value for OYO. I am confident that he will continue the great work and make a significant contribution to the organisation in his new role. I wish him all the best, as we move forward on our recovery from COVID-19, and build a healthier and more focused OYO, which will be one of the most profitable technology-led hotel companies”





A former employee of ITC Limited and McKinsey & Company, Ankit since 2015, has built multiple new capabilities and businesses for OYO, including operations, transformation, repairs and maintenance, procurement, and supply chain. He has also been instrumental in delivering various large cross-geography and cross-functional projects with a significant financial impact.





Acknowledging the new role, Ankit Tandon said,

“This year has been challenging for business leaders across the globe and times like these enable companies to demonstrate their resilience and sharpen their focus. I look forward to continuing working with the incredible and passionate OYOpreneurs across the globe to ensure that OYO comes out stronger as the pandemic subsides”