PM Modi to inaugurate virtual edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit

By Press Trust of India|19th Nov 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, Karnataka's flagship annual technology event, via video-conferencing. The three-day event will see 25 nations participating along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, and investors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Karnataka's flagship annual technology event, Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020), on Thursday via video-conferencing.


The event will take place from November 19 to 21.


The summit is being organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's vision group on information technology, biotechnology and startup, and Software Technology Parks of India.

"We have made elaborate arrangements to make BTS a grand success as the event sessions are going 100 percent virtual," Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said after visiting the BTS2020 facilitating centre.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Vice President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin would be among those addressing the virtual event.


More than 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policymakers, and educators from India and different parts of the world, the officials said.


"The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions, and more than 50,000 participants every day," an official statement said.


This year, the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now.'

Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 to put the spotlight on innovations and dialogues to address challenges in the post-pandemic world

The post-pandemic world

The summit would deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations on the domains of information technology, electronics, and biotechnology.


Some of the key focus areas of the summit are aerospace and defence technologies, healthcare, future of work, startup for public good, electronics and semi-conductor, reimagining digital health and "COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness", officials said.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

