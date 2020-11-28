Highlights from PM Narendra Modi's three-city vaccine tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a tour on Saturday to visit medical research facilities in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad ,and Pune to review the developments of the COVID-19 vaccine in India, as well as understand the auxiliary facilities needed to store and transport the vaccines.





The PM's Office had tweeted about the undertaking on Friday, saying he will visit Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.





As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

Here's a quick rundown of his visits:





PM Modi first arrived at Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Donning a PPE suit, he held discussions with the promoters and executives of the company. He tweeted:

Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey. pic.twitter.com/ZIZy9NSY3o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

Zydus recently announced that it will apply to begin Phase 3 of its clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in December, and aim to launch it by March 2021, according to media reports. The pharma company is expected to submit results from Phase 2 trials very soon.





PM Modi then arrived at Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech facility located at Genome valley, a high-tech business district in the city. The research facility is developing the vaccine - named Covaxin - along with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and National Institute of Virology. He tweeted:

At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress. pic.twitter.com/C6kkfKQlbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

Bharat Biotech is currently in Phase 3 of its human trials, and is testing the vaccine on 26,000 participants across 25 centres across India.





PM Modi's last stop was Pune, where he visited the Serum Institute of India to review the progress of the vaccine development, as well as gain an understanding of its distribution mechanism, according to an official. SII is developing the vaccine in collaboration with global pharma behemoth, AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility. pic.twitter.com/PvL22uq0nl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

AstraZeneca recently announced that its vaccine showed a 90 percent efficacy in combatting the coronavirus. However, some scientists have raised doubts about its results due to some dosage issues. The drugmaker said on Thursday that it will likely run an additional global trial to reassess the efficacy of its vaccine. Late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil showed its experimental vaccine prevented 70 percent of COVID-19 cases, on average.