PUBG Mobile to be back in India soon; parent commits $100M investment in India

PUBG Corporation, creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and a subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON Inc., has announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. The company also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.





PUBG was banned in India on September this year after the government deemed the game to be a threat to national security.





In a statement, the company said, with privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personal information to reinforce security and ensure their data is safe.

ALSO READ PUBG Corp ends ties with Tencent for PUBG Mobile in India; to work with government for a solution

To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customised for Indian gamers such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

PUBG Corporation also announced plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. The Indian company will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development. In addition to establishing a local office, the company will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.

Finally, with its parent company KRAFTON Inc., PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions.