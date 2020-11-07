An entire movie theatre to yourself and your family, PVR Cinemas introduce private screening

By Debolina Biswas|7th Nov 2020
The services will enable customers to book an entire auditorium of PVR Cinemas for a small gathering at a preferred date and time, starting from Rs 1,999.
Multiplex cinema chain PVR (Priya Village Roadshow) Cinemas recently announced the launch of its Private Viewing Cinema at selected properties in India.


Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas, said in a statement:

"We are looking at introducing new and innovative solutions that shall bring the patrons back to the theatres with the same confidence and excitement as before."
pvr

Image: PVR

[TechSparks 2020] OTT, cinema theatres will coexist in a post-COVID world, says BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani

The services will enable customers to book an entire auditorium for a small gathering of friends and families, at a preferred date and time. The booking amount starts from Rs 1,999.

Gautam further added, "The initial response in the last few days has been assuring and it’s gratifying to see people rejoice at the feeling of experiencing cinema on the big screen once again. Private screening as a concept has been introduced keeping guest safety at the forefront while offering them new avenues to enjoy films on the big screen.”

Incepted in 1997, PVR operates a cinema circuit comprising 845 screens at 176 properties in 71 cities across India and Sri Lanka. PVR Cinemas serves over 100 million patrons every year. It offers different array of formats, including premium screen category (Director's Cut), Gold Class, Sapphire, IMAX, 4DX, P[XL], Playhouse, and PVR Onyx.

PVR

Source: PVR

"We are committed to provide enhanced in-cinema safety to our viewers and we shall be diligent and relentless without efforts in ensuring the same," Gautam said.

The Private Viewing Cinema service comes with enhanced guest safety protocols, personalised services, made-to-order menu, dedicated manager, and guest exclusivity.


The entertainment industry is one of the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, entrepreneurs in the cinema industry are hopeful about bouncing back into the business once things go back to normalcy.


During an earlier conversation with YourStory's Shradha Sharma, Founder, Chairman, and MD of PVR Ajay Bijli had said, "I am banking on the fact that going out is innate human nature, and 10 weeks of lockdown cannot change that. All of us are so restless to go out now.”


Co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani had mentioned that cinema provides an escape from the reality -- from homes and environment, and that is what is going to attract Indians back to the theatres.


Earlier last month, Inox Movies had also announced the launch of its private screening services. It is allowing customers to book an entire theatre for Rs 2,999.

Edited by Suman Singh

