Stay connected with your Mercedes E-Class with the Me Connect app

It's that time of the year when there's a distinct sense of excitement in the air with the biggest Indian festivals and holidays right around the corner. Indians are more open to loosening their purse strings and indulging in style. It's also considered an auspicious time to embark on new beginnings. With the launch of new models, great ownership solutions and other benefits, this festive season makes it a special occasion to buy a car ー it's a great idea to bring home a car that is the embodiment of modern style and refined sportiness. And what better way to do it than with the Mercedes Benz E-Class, specially crafted for the Indian buyer

The all-new intelligent E-Class

The Mercedes Benz E-Class is the perfect car for those looking for unrivalled comfort, sophistication and safety. Its product features include a rear seat with 370-degree recline that offers comfort like no other in the segment. There is a rear-seat touchscreen and wireless charging option that you can control with just a touch of a button. The long wheelbase of the car gives you the best legroom. The Mercedes Benz E-Class also comes with Burmester surround sound, with 13 high-end performance speakers for the best-in-class audio experience.





The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in three variants: Expression, Exclusive and Elite. The first two can be had with a petrol or diesel engine whereas the last one can only be had with a diesel engine. The vehicle offers a few engine options to choose from - a standard 255-horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, a 362-horsepower V6 engine, a turbocharged inline-six paired with an electric motor that combines to make 429 horsepower, and finally, a 603-horsepower 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Power is delivered to the wheels through a 9G-Tronic 9-Speed automatic gearbox. It has wide gear ratios with short steps, so each shift is nearly imperceptible.





Moreover, it works intelligently with the Mercedes Me Connect app, the segment leaders in connected car technology that allows you to access your vehicle at any time from anywhere.

Connect with your car, always and everywhere

Regardless of your physical location, Mercedes Me Connect app keeps you connected to your car at all times- be it for parking assistance, vehicle diagnostics, accident recovery or in-car Wifi. This platform allows easy ‘Over The Air’ updates possibility, directly to the cars, without manual intervention. Here are the key features of the app:





Get real-time car analytics, real-time traffic updates as the car communicates to the cloud and to the customer’s app

Remotely start or stop your car

Geofencing allows owners to set a perimeter for the car movement and receive notifications in case of vehicle movement beyond the set perimeter

Keep a track on children's movements when they go to school

Open and close windows and sunroof remotely

Vehicle Finder enables the car’s horn and flashes the lights, which comes in handy to find the vehicle in large parking lots

You can now buy the E-Class with the special ownership solution starting at an EMI of Rs 49,555 and also upgrade to a new Star in 3 years.





What are you waiting for? Go ahead and unlock the E-Class experience with the Mercedes Me Connect app.