[TechSparks 2020] How Dell Technologies is helping organisations ensure efficient remote working for its employees

COVID-19 has disrupted our daily routine of going to work, confining us within our homes. The normal workplace schedule changed almost overnight where employees were now required to work from home and not from the office.





While remote or flexible working has its own benefits, one of major challenges faced by the workers are lack of proper computer, internet, work station, etc. Dell Technologies is enabling efficient remote working experience with its products and computer technologies.

At TechSparks 2020, Dell Technologies’ Praveen Kumar said that remote or flexible working is now becoming the core IT strategy





At TechSparks 2020, Praveen Kumar, Field Marketing Consultant, Client Solutions Group, said, “Flexible workplaces are now becoming core strategies for IT companies today and several large IT players have already announced that 75 percent of the workforce will be remote or flexible from now on. They have enabled their employees to get remote working solutions including a lot of ecosystems and peripherals. It is just not about the laptop or the desktop device.”

Changes in the deployment of workplace

According to Praveen, the deployment and setting up of the workplace is now changing with remote working processes. Earlier the system deployment generally needed the businesses to place orders for desktops or PCs, get them delivered in their headquarters, open it, and download all the needed applications and software, repackage, and install it or send it to employees working from other places.

“There are multiple layers in the process before your employee can actually switch on the PC and use it for productivity. Multiple players also means more human labour involved and takes more time to deploy it. The modern deployment process eliminates the middle processes where one can place the order with the OEMs and get the product delivered directly to the end users. As soon as the employee logs in with his id and password, every application needed by them for their job profile will get downloaded over the internet,” Praveen said.

He added that the modern deployment can be done in multiple ways. One way where client organisations can do custom factory integration of their apps or they can also enable Dell Technologies with all the apps to be ready out of the box. Alternatively, client organisations can also adopt Windows Autopilot provisioning with your Azure cloud.

Ensuring security

Praveen also spoke about the importance of ensuring proper cyber security applications. “According to industry experts, 99 percent of all the cyber threats for the organisation originate from the endpoint device. All it takes is for one employee to open one unsolicited email and the entire organisation's networks gets compromised,” he said.





He explained that while maintaining security becomes easier while working from the office premises on the specified network, it becomes difficult to manage in remote working situations as the employees can be connected to public and open networks.

“Client organisations need to have the right systems in place such as VMware Carbon Black antivirus solutions which can prevent cyber attacks even before it can happen,” he added.

He claimed that Dell products can ensure cyber safety through its built-in security features such as SafeID where the company keeps all the credentials of the users secured with a dedicated security chip. It also ensures safe BIOS (Basic Input Output System) and SafeScreen feature which provides digital privacy screen with 30 percent less battery drainage than other players.





Apart from this, Dell is also aimed at providing various personalised laptop models that will suit with the work profile of the employees.





Working from home amid the pandemic has been both advantageous and stressful for employees. Dell Technologies is doing its own bit to ensure that the work for home experience is upto the mark and the quality of work does not suffer due to lack of proper technologies.





