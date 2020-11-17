[TechSparks 2020] Gaurav Rastogi of Kuvera.in on digital investments in the new normal

By Vishal Krishna|18th Nov 2020
At TechSparks 2020, Gaurav Rastogi, Founder of Kuvera.in, spoke about the behaviour change that has happened and will happen when it comes to equity investing.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Investors are always wary and cautious about their investments. And when it comes to offline investment, most often agents/ intermediaries end up selling wrong policies just to get higher commission. However, offline mis-selling has not morphed into the digital realm, said Gaurav Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Kuvera.in, at TechSparks 2020.


Speaking about what made him start online mutual fund platform Kuvera.in, he said, “People’s relationship with money is very complex. Finance should be based on trust and transparency, and we felt online space is the best to do this.”


The post pandemic world has also changed everything as people are increasingly taking to apps to avail information on their savings and returns.


Gaurav told YourStory that investing in the new normal has given impetus to people trusting digital channels to find their investment strategy.

“At Kuvera, we think of ourselves as an anti-sales platform. In the offline world, agents sell you greed, fear, and complexity. The difference between the online and offline model is that in the latter, you cannot check the sanctity of the advice. In the online model, every advice is vetted by thousands of users, which makes it an ecosystem," said Gaurav.
Kuvera

Vishal Krishna, Business Editor of YourStory in a conversation with Gaurav Rastogi, Founder of Kuvera.in

The current generation is experimenting with investments and they are using transaction apps. However, they have to see whether the investment products they are buying is changing their lives and has a good outcome. Unfortunately, investing apps have gone on the way of increasing volumes.


“If people buy a mutual fund that results in a better outcome, then it is a victory for me,”said Gaurav.


Gaurav also spoke about how COVID-19 required them to communicate constantly with investors. The company, through its newsletter, told people to sell debt and buy equities because prices of the equities were falling. Over the last two months, they also asked people to balance their portfolio by buying some debt.


“We have seen a lot of our users follow our advice. You know the investor needs these tools to remove the complexity in investing. The more decision making paradigms you follow, it’s going to be a disaster."


"We offer to help people with their goals. If they come to us and ask how to plan for retirement, we advise them to focus on their job and work at getting a raise every year. That raise should be invested in savings for retirement. If you make an amateur effort to investing your retirement savings then you are not going to get massive returns because you are not a professional who spends an entire lifetime tracking the markets, and these professionals have an information arbitrage over you. Grapevine does not help you save money and you end up losing it," said Gaurav.


Gaurav also highlighted how digital investing is growing in smaller towns. Steel towns like Ranchi, Bhilai and Bokaro have seen people flocking to Kuvera for investing during the COVID-19. While their earnings have come down, their savings have increased because expenses have gone down for everyone during the pandemic.

“People are not spending and therefore have the money to put money in financial products. This is a global phenomenon. Will this continue is the big question,” said Gaurav.

TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter. As TechSparks 2020 goes all virtual and global in its 11th edition, we want to thank you for the tremendous support we've received from all of you throughout our journey and give a huge shoutout to our sponsors of TechSparks 2020. 

Techsparks 2020   

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] How Jaipur-based iAssure is giving new life to people in smaller towns

Vishal Krishna

[TechSparks 2020] Monk Entertainment co-founders map the most effective influencer marketing strategies for your business

Bhavya Kaushal

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Paytm's mission to become India’s first super-app; Actor Rana Daggubati launches YouTube Channel South Bay
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online insurance platform Turtlemint raises $30M led by GGV Capital

Trisha Medhi

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Press Trust of India

MPL sets up Rs 37 Cr fund for Indian game developers, studios

Press Trust of India

Government will leave no stone unturned to make India preferred global investment destination: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Twitter launches fleets, disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Press Trust of India

‘The future of live sport is streaming’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details