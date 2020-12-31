Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship

View Brand Publisher

For Akash Deep Goel, resilience is the key to overcome all of life’s hurdles

By Siddhesh Raut|31st Dec 2020
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a world of increasing complexity, Super Engineers owner Akash Deep Goel’s approach to life is straightforward. Since the time he was 12 years old, he wanted to be a part of the business that his father set up. . He takes pleasure in the simple things in life: Listening to old Hindi movie songs, drinking tea and coffee, eating his favourite dish of Aaloo Puri, spending time with his family, and going for occasional outings.


Akash recounts how his greatest achievement was winning a competition in the 10th grade. “The feeling I had (when I won that competition) has been an unparalleled experience,” he says, and cherishes the experience of growing up in Punjab. “There has been no match to its food, and the open culture of the people.” Akash hopes to visit Europe someday as it is peaceful and wants to visit a relatively developed part of the world.

His deceptively simple approach to living however, translates to a highly focussed and dedicated approach to his business. Akash’s prime motivation in the morning is to accomplish challenges that the day has set for him, and he looks forward to a good start in the export side of the business in 2021. For Akash, the fact that he can work with a computer and monitor all key business operations from there is his favourite part of the job, and a strength.


When it comes to an inspiring figure in real-life, it has been his brother-in-law. “I have seen him grow from the ground-up to new heights, and so I pick up a lot of lessons (from his journey). Key among them is to keep going ahead, and not worry much.”


From his experience as an entrepreneur, Akash believes that life has many hurdles and challenges, but resilience is the key to getting past them. “You must not give up, and keep at it... somehow you will learn and keep going ahead.”


When asked his definition of success, he said, “When you are known by most of the people in your city and those that are nearby, that is when you have attained success.”

ALSO READ

For Rohit Ahuja, solving a problem should be the fundamental drive to starting up



.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inspired by Coco Chanel, this mompreneur went on to build a fashion jewellery brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

For Rohit Ahuja, solving a problem should be the fundamental drive to starting up

Siddhesh Raut

[Startup Bharat] This Udupi-based healthy snack brand wants to make natural superfoods like makhana available worldwide

Sindhu Kashyaap

Flashback 2020: Top Startup Bharat stories of the year

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Top YourStory Exclusives, startup stories, & 100 Digital Influencers of 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Early-bird Nikhil Dhand runs on Diljit Dosanjh's music and his baba's special butter chicken

Jerlin Justus

What to look for in 2021: Ten trends in ICTs

V Sridhar

[Year in Review 2020] Idea, implementation, investment: 50 quotes by investors on startup opportunities and founder relations

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with Amazon? Apply to these 4 job openings

Bhavya Kaushal

[Year in Review 2020] Technology, talent, trust – 100 quotes of the year on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

Why VC Shailesh Ghorpade chose to focus on and invest in SaaS, enterprise tech startups

Shreya Ganguly