Apple CEO Tim Cook refused a meeting on acquiring Tesla, says Elon Musk

By Press Trust of India|23rd Dec 2020
Elon Musk says he sought a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook during the darkest days of the Model 3 program, but the iPhone maker chief blew off the meeting.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but the iPhone maker's CEO blew off the meeting.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Elon Musk said he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for "one-tenth of our current value").

Tim Cook refused to take the meeting. Tesla's market value is $616 billion, as of the close of trading Tuesday. One-tenth of that is $61.6 billion.


Musk said he sought out the meeting with Cook during the darkest days of the Model 3 program, a reference to Tesla's first electric car designed for the mass market.

As recently as 2018, Tesla was struggling to meet its vehicle production goals and turn a profit.

Tesla's fortunes have changed since then. The automaker is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles.

Tesla

Electric cars made by Tesla.

ALSO READ

Apple Car on its way with in-house battery; may launch in 2024

Its shares have soared 665 per cent this year alone, making it the world's most valuable automaker and among the top 10 biggest US companies in the S&P 500 index, which Tesla entered on Monday.


Musk's tweet followed published reports suggesting Apple was working on developing its own electric cars.

Apple Inc is reportedly working on self-driving car technology and is planning to produce a car or vehicle for consumers by 2024. However, it may be delayed to 2025 due to the pandemic.

The efforts towards the self-driving car reportedly started in 2014, and the Cupertino-based tech giant even roped in its former employee Doug Field — who had also worked in Tesla — in 2018 to oversee the project.


In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke about Apple’s autonomous driving software.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Glance becomes India's newest unicorn; raises $145M from Google and Mithril Capital

Vishal Krishna

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] Axilor Ventures invests in 8 startups, commits $1 million in follow on capital

Vishal Krishna

Sequoia India partners with Niti Aayog's WEP to promote women' entrepreneurship

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
What to expect from the IPO landscape in 2021; 10 techies who are transforming our lives
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indians ordered 2 lakh pani puris, and more than one biryani per second on Swiggy in 2020

Rashi Varshney

Paytm is putting efforts to hire staff from smaller towns, allow them to continue WFH: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Press Trust of India

DPIIT to organise global summit on startups on Jan 15-16

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Axilor Ventures invests in 8 startups, commits $1 million in follow on capital

Vishal Krishna

DigiBoxx becomes the first indigenous tech startup to enter the Digital Asset Management business

Team YS

“Trust plays an important role in the direction a business takes,” says OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter