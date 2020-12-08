Apple launches AirPods Max; available in India from today at Rs 59,900

By Rashi Varshney|8th Dec 2020
Apple has launched AirPods Max globally, including India. The headgear is available for Rs 59,900 on Apple India platform and can be bought via Apple Authorised Resellers.
Looks like Apple Inc still has a few surprises left for 2020. The Cupertino-based tech giant has launched the AirPods Max, a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, globally.


In a statement, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP-Worldwide Marketing, said,

“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio."

He added that the custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.


In India, it is available for Rs 59,900 on Apple India platform and can be bought via Apple Authorised Resellers. The AirPods Max comes in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.


Apple claims the AirPods Max will have a battery life of up to 20 hours. They come with a soft, slim smart case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.

From the canopy to the ear cushions, AirPods Max boasts of a premium design with a stainless steel headband frame.

Apple said that an element 'The Digital Crown', inspired by Apple Watch has also made way in these premium headphones, which offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

The AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.


The company claims that a unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than one percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume.


The headgear also offers an a transparency mode, where customers can switch to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them. Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button. 

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

