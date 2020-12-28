How ASUS is the one-stop-shop for Indian businesses' tech needs

The year 2020 brought with it unprecedented challenges, with life and work as we know it changing almost overnight. Even as the world now attempts to limp back to normalcy, the need for robust technology partners, devices, solutions and remote working mechanisms have never been more important. In fact, a survey from 451 Research — a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence — polled 575 IT decision-makers from a range of industries and found that 67 percent of respondents expect work-from-home policies will remain in place permanently, or at least for the long-term.





In such a situation, businesses of all sizes — be it large enterprises or small and medium businesses (SMBs) — the need for comprehensive tech solutions and cutting-edge devices is unparalleled. As per a report by research and analytics firm IDC, the Indian personal computer market touched a new milestone in the third quarter of 2020 by shipping 3.4 million units of PCs, the highest in seven years.





The report also added that the commercial PC segment reported a 41.7 percent growth year-on-year, up 167.2 percent from the previous quarter, and that remote working led to record sales of laptops in the commercial segment. In fact, Enterprise notebook purchases reached an all time high, with shipments growing by 105.5 percent year-on-year in the June quarter.





In a market witnessing increasing demand, Taiwanese Electronics Giant ASUS, the fastest-growing consumer laptop brand in India, primarily known for its expertise in motherboards, consumer PCs and high-end gaming PCs, recently forayed into the commercial PC segment with the launch of notebooks under the ExpertBook series, desktops under the ExpertCentre series, and other devices under the ExpertSeries, including mobile workstations and all-in-one devices catering to businesses of all sizes including micro businesses, SMBs, large enterprise, government and education customers. It will also be closely working with Microsoft and Intel to introduce the product range with the latest processors. Apart from this, ASUS will also offer value-added services to enterprise customers such as warranty extension, accidental damage protection, hard disk retention and priority service. ASUS has set up a dedicated helpline for Business Customers that operates extended hours between Monday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.





Most businesses and organisations don’t buy laptops or PCs the way that consumers do: their parameters differ, with more importance laid on security, durability, networking and software solutions, which depends on system integrators. With its entry into the commercial space through its ExpertSeries offerings, ASUS plans on working closely with the system integrator channel as well. Under its ExpertBook series, the company designs commercial notebooks for all segments of Business Customers. Asus Expert Series PC products are not only powerful and highly secure but also durable and with exemplary battery life. For extended usage, ASUS has developed removable and replaceable batteries on many of its commercial models to ensure that Business customers can keep working, with or without an outlet.





With the depth and breadth of its technology along with its best in class Service Solutions, ASUS is hoping to be the best choice for businesses of all sizes. The strong foray in the Commercial PC Business is backed by a dedicated robust team and infrastructure setup at both Taiwan Headquarters and Country Offices.





“In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved the top 3 position in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish ASUS as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers,” Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia said.





“Asus Expert Series for Business customers has been created with the underlying promise of enabling our business customers right from CEOs to early jobbers, to achieve their vision and goals, with a set of PC products, solutions and services from Asus that are created with deep passion and commitment towards customer needs to excel. ” Dinesh Sharma – Business Head Commercial PC and Smartphones, System Business Group, ASUS India said.





ASUS's commercial segment push has been in the works with a focused Made for India and customer centric approach. With its line up of 11 cutting edge new devices and a holistic approach to the Commercial PC market across product categories and segments, sales and service infrastructure and wide channel availability, ASUS has entered a new phase in its brand journey.





To know more about ASUS's brand journey, products and offerings, visit https://asus.in/betherevolution