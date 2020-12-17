How can digital SMB’s thrive and not just survive the pandemic? Find out at Razorpay’s FTX 2020

India's economy suffered a blow due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with government data showing a GDP contraction of 7.5 percent for the July-September quarter.

“The pandemic definitely broke the back for a lot of businesses, especially the unorganised sector. But this sector is very resilient and has found ways to survive as traditional businesses have increasingly adopted digital methods of making payments,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay.

He added, “However, with the ever-changing consumer behaviour and companies adapting to new business models, it's time that businesses prepare now and equip themselves with intelligent solutions and forward-looking partners who will help them ride with the wave, else they might lose the race.”

Harshil states that this year’s FTX will equip businesses with tools to not just survive the pandemic but thrive. For the last three consecutive years, FTX is committed to being a platform where all Fintech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, developers and businesses could come together — a platform where fintech is made accessible to all.





FTX this year held on December 18 and 19, 2020 will discuss problems, challenges, learnings and explore new opportunities and possibilities to help businesses Reimagine, Reinvent and Rebuild in the new normal.





The event will witness 10000+ attendees and hundreds of industry leaders from across the globe.





This is not just another perfect forum for India’s financial ecosystem to come together and discuss how value can be added collectively but one where ideas will be transformed into reality as the event hosts the smartest minds in the industry. There will be insightful keynotes, 11 panels and five firesides focusing on a plethora of topics, designed to cater to all your payments and business banking needs, no matter which industry you’re from. You will get to access the latest in financial technology, networking opportunities and more.





FTX 2020 will give you an overview of how the sector is going to hyper-scale with tech, how neobanking is shaping the future of financial services, how fintechs will rebuild India for the new normal, and many other interesting global trends in the sector.

Bringing the ecosystem together to Reimagine, Reinvent and Rebuild financial infrastructure

To rebuild and innovate for India, innovation doesn't happen in isolation and one can’t work towards transforming the ideas into reality if they don’t have the right people to share their expertise and experiences. And so at FTX 2020, speakers like Michael Seibel, CEO and Partner, Y-Combinator, Kunal Shah, Founder, Cred; K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India; Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha, among several others will come together to change how payments and banking have been existentially done in India.





Harshil states, “My belief has always been that fintech is a collaborative ecosystem and the most resourceful companies are the ones who work with each other to drive the country into the next phase of growth.”





FTX is an effort towards helping businesses with new possibilities to scale their business and not just survive the pandemic.

The road ahead for fintech

With most of the country is slowly reeling back to normalcy, it's encouraging to see 75 percent SMBs recognising the importance of going digital to revive their businesses. Clearly, digital has become the new normal, and FTX will address how businesses can equip themselves with solutions to work through this.





As fintech advances into 2021, Harshil believes digitisation of businesses will have the greatest potential to disrupt the industry. “There are a lot of slow-moving parts in business financial payments that need to be completely reimagined, and I see new innovations taking place. FTX 2020 is the right platform to talk about the potential of these innovations.”





While Razorpay FTX 2020 is for everyone, if you're a product owner, fintech enthusiastic, entrepreneurs, tech folk or banking and finance folk, you definitely shouldn’t miss out. Hurry up, and book your tickets.