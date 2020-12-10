Facebook India FY20 revenue up 43 pc at Rs 1,277.3 Cr, net profit doubles

By Press Trust of India|10th Dec 2020
Its total income was Rs 893.4 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2019, according to the Registrar of Companies filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.
Social media giant Facebook India's revenues grew 43 percent year-on-year to about Rs 1,277.3 crore in 2019-20, while its net profit more than doubled to Rs 135.7 crore, as per regulatory documents.

Its total income was Rs 893.4 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2019, according to Registrar of Companies filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

The net profit increased by over 107 percent to Rs 135.7 crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 65.3 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.


When contacted, a Facebook spokesperson said India is an important market for the company.


"...we are deeply committed to being an ally in the country's socio-economic transformation. We will continue to invest in our India operations while working with small and large businesses to help in their economic recovery post the pandemic," the spokesperson added.


In November, tech giant Google had made a similar filing that showed its revenues from India had grown 34.8 percent to about Rs 5,593.8 crore in 2019-20 over the previous financial year. Its net profit was higher by about 23.9 percent at Rs 586.2 crore in FY20.


Facebook India acts as a non-exclusive reseller of advertising inventory to customers in India. It also provides IT/ITeS, marketing and other support services to the Facebook group.

According to the filing, Facebook's employee benefit expense grew 63.3 percent to Rs 299.3 crore in FY20 from Rs 183.2 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

US govt, 48 states sue Facebook for abusing market power to 'crush' smaller competitors

The company paid an equalisation levy of Rs 369.5 crore in the fiscal under review as against a payment of Rs 118.2 crore in the fiscal ended March 2019. The Indian government charges a 6 percent equalisation tax on gross payment received by global digital companies from Indian residents for online advertising.


Google India paid an equalisation levy of Rs 611.1 crore in FY20.


India is among the biggest markets for Facebook, which also operates photo-sharing platform Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp. Around 2.5 billion people globally use Facebook's family of apps daily, while there are over 10 million active advertisers across its services.

Edited by Megha Reddy

