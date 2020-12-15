[Funding alert] Mumbai-based smart calling startup Callify.ai raises $560K in seed round

By Sujata Sangwan|15th Dec 2020
With this funding, Callify.ai aims to strengthen its first-mover’s advantage in the HR tech domain before replicating its core engine to address use-cases across multiple industries.
Mumbai-based smart calling platform for working professionals Callify.ai on Tuesday said it has raised a seed funding of $560,000 led by Malpani Ventures. Investors, including startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, UAE-based Calega Ventures, The Chennai Angel Network, and Marvari Angel Network also participated in the round.

“We are excited that some of India’s leading investment institutions are confident in our value proposition and the team’s capabilities to execute the planned growth. This funding only validates that we are on the right path and motivates us to continue working towards our long-term goal,” Chetan Indap, CEO, Callify.ai, said on the investment.

With this capital infusion, the startup aims to strengthen its presence in the HR tech domain and replicate its technological infrastructure to address use-cases across several other industries.

Chetan Indap, Callify

Chetan Indap (CEO), Sunny Sharma (CTO), Deepanti Kavi (COO)

Founded in 2016 by Chetan Indap, Callify is an industry-agnostic, voice-powered technology for working professionals that enables them to automate their daily outbound phone interactions through cutting-edge technology such as speech AI and virtual assistant.


The platform claims to empower users to screen leads without calling, increase closure rates, reduce cost-per-hire, and conduct performance data analysis, thereby eliminating over 70 percent of wasted or unproductive time. This makes it an essential tool in any job that entails making outbound interactions throughout the day like HRs, sales, operations, marketing, etc.

“Callify has single-handedly enhanced user productivity by automating repetitive and transactional daily tasks, freeing up time to devote to their core strength of engaging, sourcing, and closing,” said Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President, Venture Catalysts.

“The strong background and expertise of the Callify.ai team have turned a promising idea into an innovative, unique, and marketable product that is now simplifying the outbound call-centric workload across industries,” he added.


At present, Callify.ai works with global brands like Infosys, Accenture, NTT Data, HDFC Bank, Orange Telecom, ICICI Prudential, HCL, Kelly Services, and Allegis, among others.

Edited by Suman Singh

