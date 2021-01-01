Happy new year!

By Team YS|1st Jan 2021
Let's bring in 2021 together, with renewed hopes and courage to dream big and with a firm resolve to act on them — while maintaining social distancing.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Happy New Year! 

We made it!


No matter how tough 2020 was; no matter how unprecedented, unexpected, or unbearable it has been, we are here — at the start of yet another year. 


And even as the impact of the virus shows no signs of abating, we can still draw hope from the fact that we may have weathered the worst of the storm — together.


So let's bring in 2021 together, with renewed hopes and courage to dream big and with a firm resolve to act on them — while maintaining social distancing.


Stay home, stay safe, and have a great year ahead!


Here's to new beginnings and a better tomorrow.


What defined the past decade for Indian startups

Indian startup ecosystem

In the last 10 years, several factors set the Indian startup ecosystem on its path to success. Here are the key developments.


YourStory's best reads of 2020

YourStory Best Reads

In 2020, we saw several sectors rise to the challenges posed by COVID-19, with some startups even undergoing complete pivots.


Top startup stories to inspire and motivate you

Startup India

This year, these startups and entrepreneurs were read, loved, and shared, and are sure to inspire and enthuse you.


Unicorns of 2020: Indian startups win amid pandemic

unicorn

In 2020, even with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the economy, India saw 11 startups entering the coveted unicorn club.


Outlook 2021: the future of workplaces

Workplace

We take a look at what 2021 may bring to the table: flexible workspaces, work from near home, work from anywhere, and more.


YourStory's 100 Digital Influencers of 2020

100 digital influencers 1-10

These thought leaders will continue to influence and inspire the next generation of changemakers in 2021 and beyond.


10 made in India brands you must watch out for

Made in India

We bring you 10 Indian Made in India brands ready to usher 2021 with new ideas, research, and innovation.


Top YourStory exclusives that made a mark

YS Exclusive stories 2020

As 2020 draws to a close, here’s a look at some of the top YourStory exclusive stories that our readers loved this year.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[App Fridays] Zerodha’s stock market learning app for ‘Robinhood Traders’ crosses a million downloads

Sohini Mitter

A New Year, a creative you: three steps to improve your innovation quotient

Madanmohan Rao

Inspired by Coco Chanel, this mompreneur went on to build a fashion jewellery brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

What to look for in 2021: Ten trends in ICTs

V Sridhar
Daily Capsule
Happy new year!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Startup Bharat] Small town startup ecosystems to emerge stronger in 2021

Rashi Varshney

Outlook 2021: 6 key trends the startup ecosystem will see in the new normal

Meha Agarwal

[App Fridays] Zerodha’s stock market learning app for ‘Robinhood Traders’ crosses a million downloads

Sohini Mitter

A New Year, a creative you: three steps to improve your innovation quotient

Madanmohan Rao

Outlook 2021: Empathy and a positive outlook among 5 key expectations Indian startups have from stakeholders

Team YS

Early-bird Nikhil Dhand runs on Diljit Dosanjh's music and his baba's special butter chicken

Jerlin Justus