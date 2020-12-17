Indian wealthtech segment to become $60B opportunity by FY25: RedSeer report

By Press Trust of India|17th Dec 2020
The RedSeer report defined wealthtech to include digital platforms that enable 'end-to-end digitisation' of the investment journey of a retail investor. This entails a customer self-onboarding on the app/web, investing, and redeeming digitally.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian wealthtech market is expected to grow three times to about $63 billion by FY25 from $20 billion in FY20, driven by increasing adoption of digital platforms and growing base of investors, a report by RedSeer Consulting said.

The report titled, "Wealthtech market in India," noted that only two percent Indians invest in stocks at present, compared to developed economies like the US, where 55 percent Americans invest in stocks.

"This shows a significant gap between India and developed economies, and therefore, presents a significant headroom for growth. Over the years, there has been a steady growth in the Indian equity markets, MF folios, and Demat accounts," it added.


The report defined wealthtech to include digital platforms that enable 'end-to-end digitisation' of the investment journey of a retail investor. This entails a customer self-onboarding on the app/web, investing, as well as redeeming digitally.

Despite COVID-19 making a detrimental impact in March-2020, the Indian stock indices such as BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have been resilient and bounced back to pre-COVID levels by October 2020, and are expected to continue their bullish trend, the report said.

"This strong performance of equity and MFs have led to strengthening and entry of several wealth management models, with 'Wealthtech' generating quite a buzz in the last few years. While multiple cohorts have started digitally investing, wealthtech customers primarily include millennials who constitute 70 percent of the customers using these platforms," it said.

The report estimated that currently, India has about four million wealthtech investors (FY20), and the number is expected to grow by 3X to reach about 12 million by FY25.
Wealth

ALSO READ

Money Matters | Season 2 | Wealthtech Innovation for India and Bharat

This growth will be driven by high awareness and usage of digital platforms across equity and mutual fund investments; rise in investors from 'Bharat' (Tier-II cities and beyond), driving adoption of digital platforms; and digital-savvy millennials with higher disposable incomes making investments via digital platforms.


It added, smoother and hassle-free customer journey on digital platforms are leading to higher customer satisfaction, which, in turn, will give a strong stimulus to digital platforms.


Besides, COVID-19 has come as a boon in disguise for digital platforms as there has been an increase in "new investors," as well as an increase in average investments, and usage on these platforms, it said.

"Wealthtech is certainly emerging as the next big frontier for fintech in India. With Indian investors increasingly getting aware of the benefits of going digital, there is a significant action in the market both in terms of players, as well as investments," RedSeer Consulting Head India Consulting Abhishek Chauhan said.

COVID-19 has further acted as a key catalyst with a significant amount of organic onboarding happening across the wealthtech platforms with investors also coming from Bharat, he added.


"All these are great signs for the continued growth of this exciting market," he noted.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

Hopefully DCGI will give EUA for Oxford's vaccine immediately after MHRA nod, says Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath; Bertelsmann India Investments' outlook for 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Cloud telephony company Exotel raises Rs 40 Cr from A91 Partners

Trisha Medhi

‘Everyone is experimenting, and that reduces the risk’ – pandemic resilience insights from Patrick Schwerdtfeger, author, ‘Pandemic, Inc.’

Madanmohan Rao

Financial literacy app Gimi for Gen-Z launches India operations

Team YS

Yuvraj Singh-backed healthcare startup Wellversed acquires Sportfit

Meha Agarwal

Indian professionals cautiously optimistic heading into 2021; 40pc expect jobs to increase, says LinkedIn

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] M1xchange raises $4.5M funding from BEENEXT, Mayfield

Press Trust of India