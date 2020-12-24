If terms like Java, Full Stack, Python, Data Science, IoT, Cyber Security, Cloud, AI, ML, Blockchain, DevOps, and Data Analytics excites you, then you might want to work at one of the prominent global players in engineering and R&D services, Altran.





Paris-headquartered Altran is hiring big in India, and this might be a great opportunity for techies in India to work for the 35-year-old organisation that supports its clients, from concept through industrialisation, to develop the products and services. Altran India works with major players in sectors including automotive, aeronautics, space, defence and naval, rail, infrastructure and transport, energy, industrial and consumer, life sciences, communications, semiconductor and electronics, software and internet, finance, and public sector.





If this interests you, check out this list of job openings curated by YourStory at Altran India.

Senior DFT Engineer/Lead

Experience required: 4-10 years

The candidate will be responsible for designing and implementing DFT techniques on complex SOCs to improve testability. The candidate requires a basic understanding of complete SOC design and flow and should be able able to work with cross-functional teams for issue resolution. The ideal applicant will participate in driving new DFT methodology and solutions to improve quality, reliability and in-system test and debug capability. They will also need to mentor new team members.





For more information, click here.

Senior Engineer / Lead Engineer

Experience required: 4 to 15 years

The candidate must have an experience with SV+UVM/OVM/VMM or Specman/eRM/UVMe. Altran India expects the candidate to independently contribute to the verification environment development. It will be an added advantage if the candidate also has experience with SOC with C/ASM based tests, Graphics or CPU. They should be also proficient in protocols including AXI, AHB, USB, PCIe, DDR, LPDDR, HDMI, MIPI, and ethernet.





For more information, click here.





RAN/Core Network Solutioning Engineer

Experience required: 12-18 years

This is a mid-senior level role, for which the candidate needs a minimum of six years of architect/solution experience and three years of presales experience with expertise on 3G/4G/5G Core network technologies. They must have good knowledge of SDN/NFV orchestration and SD-WAN orchestration, along with expertise on network virtualisation, cloud, and on-premise systems. The candidate must have in-depth knowledge of PHY, MAC, RLC, PDCP, RRC, and NAS layer protocols of 3GPP standard. They should also have deep knowledge of 4G and 5G call flows, and overall understanding of the latest technologies in the telecom space, including VOLTE, VoWiFi, IoT, etc. It will be an added advantage if they have good to have knowledge on Openstack and Kubernettes, E2E Orchestration - VNF Onboarding on Wireless core. The job role will also require customer presentation for pitches and proposals, and hence, should have excellent communication and collaboration skills.





For more information, click here.

Senior Software Engineer

Experience required: 4+ years

The candidate should have strong debugging skills, and should be familiar with the Lauterbach trace32 jtag debugger. They should have knowledge of evaluating the performance of the system and troubleshoot the issues. The applicant must have knowledge of embedded hardware and drivers. The senior software engineer should also have good logical thinking and problem-solving skills, along with a proactive attitude. Some prior experience in Bluetooth stack will be an added advantage for this role.





For more information, click here.