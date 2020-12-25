Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 51 percent rise in traffic

The year ended on a positive note for Myntra, the fashion and lifestyle accessories marketplace of Flipkart Group with its bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS) registering a 51 percent rise in traffic.





The EORS, now in its 13th edition was held between December 20 and 24, saw a sale of 11 million items catering to more than five million orders. According to Myntra, more than 3.2 million shoppers participated in the event as it processed more than 19,000 items per minute at peak.

The sale saw 43 million unique users with 54 percent new customer acquisition coming from Tier-II and beyond locations.

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

According to Myntra, kids, beauty and personal care, and home decor witnessed the highest growth at over 150 percent year-on-year growth. Women's western wear, men's jeans and streetwear, women's ethnic, men's casual, and sports footwear were some of the most popular categories among shoppers.

On the performance of the latest EORS, Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said, “It is extremely encouraging to witness shoppers from both metros and tier 2 and 3 cities shop with great fervour for the entire family, helping the fashion industry bounce back much stronger, reinstating optimism and hope for the coming year.”

During EORS, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune topped the list of contributors to the sale, while Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Ernakulam, and Nashik topped the list of Tier-II and III cities.





The key highlights of the sale this year was that highest order value by an individual shopper was Rs 1.98 lakh, the most expensive product sold was Oris Men Green Aquis Date Analogue Watch costing Rs 1.67 lakh.





Consumers bought 206 tee shirts per minute while the number of sweatshirts for the same time was 80.

Given the pandemic of Covid-19, EORS saw a sale of over 7,000 masks per day.





The top-selling kids' brands were UCB, Gini & Jony, and YK. The top-selling beauty and personal care brands were Mamaearth, Philips, Wahl, and Maybelline.