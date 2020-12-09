Ola to launch electric two-wheeler range in New Zealand

Bengaluru-based mobility unicorn Ola has announced that it will be launching electric two wheeler range in New Zealand.





The company stated in a press announcement that the introduction of Ola's electric scooters will help support the New Zealand Government's vision of on-roading over 64,000 new EVs by 2021. It will also be helping towards the public sector becoming carbon neutral by 2025.





Meanwhile, Ola Electric stated that it is setting up the world's largest scooter factory in India. The factory will have the capacity to manufacture over two million scooters a year. Ola plans to bring many design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers as it brings its products to global markets, including New Zealand, in the coming months.

Ola's e-scooter (Image courtesy: Ola)

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said in a press statement shared by the company:

“We welcome and strongly support the move by the Honorable Prime Minister and the New Zealand government towards carbon neutrality, especially in the mobility sector. We are excited about bringing our electric two wheelers to New Zealand to further accelerate development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Ola is committed to moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products."

As part of its electric mobility business, Ola has already setup to design and manufacture a range of high quality electric two wheelers that consumers can purchase and own. The company stated, it is a key part of Ola’s broader vision of moving the world towards sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility.





The company said Ola’s electric scooter, which is set to launch across several markets around the world, has already won several design and innovation awards, including at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and the German Design Awards.





Brian Dewil, Managing Director, Ola NZ, said, the government’s climate emergency announcement puts more responsibility on transport providers to step up and make changes. He added: “Ola wants to play an important part in New Zealand’s journey to become carbon neutral. We’ve witnessed strong and steady growth in the e-scooter and e-bike sector so we believe Ola’s new scooter product will be welcomed by consumers as a way to contribute towards establishing a zero-carbon economy”





In May last year, Ola had acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV, an electric scooter OEM. Earlier this year, it also announced plans of hiring over 2,000 people for its electric business as it rapidly builds a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for consumers around the world.





Ola Electric has raised close to $400 million in funding from Tiger Global, Matrix India, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.