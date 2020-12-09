Ola to launch electric two-wheeler range in New Zealand

By Sindhu Kashyaap|9th Dec 2020
Bengaluru-based mobility unicorn Ola on Wednesday announced it will be bringing its electric two-wheeler range to New Zealand. This will be a part of its electric mobility business.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based mobility unicorn Ola has announced that it will be launching electric two wheeler range in New Zealand.


The company stated in a press announcement that the introduction of Ola's electric scooters will help support the New Zealand Government's vision of on-roading over 64,000 new EVs by 2021. It will also be helping towards the public sector becoming carbon neutral by 2025.


Meanwhile, Ola Electric stated that it is setting up the world's largest scooter factory in India. The factory will have the capacity to manufacture over two million scooters a year. Ola plans to bring many design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers as it brings its products to global markets, including New Zealand, in the coming months.

Ola Electric

Ola's e-scooter (Image courtesy: Ola)

ALSO READ

Ola acquires Amsterdam startup Etergo to launch electric two-wheeler

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said in a press statement shared by the company:

“We welcome and strongly support the move by the Honorable Prime Minister and the New Zealand government towards carbon neutrality, especially in the mobility sector. We are excited about bringing our electric two wheelers to New Zealand to further accelerate development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Ola is committed to moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products."

As part of its electric mobility business, Ola has already setup to design and manufacture a range of high quality electric two wheelers that consumers can purchase and own. The company stated, it is a key part of Ola’s broader vision of moving the world towards sustainable mobility solutions across shared and owned mobility. 


The company said Ola’s electric scooter, which is set to launch across several markets around the world, has already won several design and innovation awards, including at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) and the German Design Awards.


Brian Dewil, Managing Director, Ola NZ, said, the government’s climate emergency announcement puts more responsibility on transport providers to step up and make changes. He added: “Ola wants to play an important part in New Zealand’s journey to become carbon neutral. We’ve witnessed strong and steady growth in the e-scooter and e-bike sector so we believe Ola’s new scooter product will be welcomed by consumers as a way to contribute towards establishing a zero-carbon economy”


In May last year, Ola had acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV, an electric scooter OEM. Earlier this year, it also announced plans of hiring over 2,000 people for its electric business as it rapidly builds a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for consumers around the world.


Ola Electric has raised close to $400 million in funding from Tiger Global, Matrix India, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and others.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Burger King India IPO shares allotment today

Thimmaya Poojary

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up to launch online influencer led marketplace Socialswag

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt announces major schemes: PM-WANI, data centres, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, data connectivity

Rashi Varshney

India drops to 9th spot in global spam call tally, Gujarat gets max calls: Truecaller

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei raises $7M for new venture

Press Trust of India

Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: FinMin

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Customer service platform Richpanel raises investment from Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

PIL in HC for regulating operations of techfin firms like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter