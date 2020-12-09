Hospitality firm OYO lays off around 300 employees

By Press Trust of India|9th Dec 2020
This has been done in order to build a long-term sustainable business as the company has introduced some operational changes aligned with the current business realities, the sources said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hospitality firm OYO has laid off around 300 employees mainly from renovation and operations departments, according to sources in know of the matter.


This has been done in order to build a long-term sustainable business as the company has introduced some operational changes aligned with the current business realities, the sources said.

This is in line with the company's efforts to drive technology-enabled synergies and realign some business functions to other verticals, leading to some redundancies across a few functions, they added.

When contacted, an OYO spokesperson said, "We have done no significant restructuring at this point in time. There are some localised actions basis change in business models and our move towards product and technology to serve our partners and customers keeping in mind the current business realities."


According to the sources, apart from the usual benefits such as notice pay, leave encashment, earned incentives, and gratuity, the employees have also been given an option to surrender and offer cancellation of 25 percent of the invested deeply discounted ESOPs granted in June 2020. This is in lieu of cash benefit equal to 25 percent of their March 2020 drawn fixed salary, they added.


In April, the hospitality firm, which had around 10,000 employees at that time, had asked some of its staff in India to go on leave with limited benefits from May 4 for four months. It had also asked all employees in the country to accept a cut in their fixed salaries by 25 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the hospitality industry.

Layoff

ALSO READ

From Ola, Uber to Swiggy, startups lay off employees due to coronavirus

In another development, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, said the Hospitality firm is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has around $1 billion to fund operations.


In a fireside chat with OYO board member Troy Alstead, 27-year-old Agarwal said the company has had a strong recovery over the last few months.


"... the company has good amount of cash, we have continued to hold on to close to a billion dollars of cash... at the same time, we've been very disciplined in making sure that we can respond to the crisis in a good way to try and ensure that we can come out of it at the right time," Agarwal said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Burger King India IPO shares allotment today

Thimmaya Poojary

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up to launch online influencer led marketplace Socialswag

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt announces major schemes: PM-WANI, data centres, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, data connectivity

Rashi Varshney

India drops to 9th spot in global spam call tally, Gujarat gets max calls: Truecaller

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei raises $7M for new venture

Press Trust of India

Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: FinMin

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Customer service platform Richpanel raises investment from Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

PIL in HC for regulating operations of techfin firms like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter