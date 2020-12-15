Register for the Global CyberPeace Challenge supported by MeitY, Australian Government and UN agencies

The CyberPeace Foundation is organising the Global CyberPeace Challenge (GCC 2.0) in partnership with the Australian eSafety Commissioner.





Following are the Partners/Supporters of GCC 2.0:





Government Agencies: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, eSafety-Australian Government and Cyberdome – Kerala Police.





Community and Civil Society Partners: FIRST, POLCYB, HYSEA, Infosec Girls, ICMEC, NCMEC, TAC NGO Africa and Cyber Security Challenge UK





Industry Partners: Tech Accord, Twitter, MALTEGO, Palo Alto Networks, The Hacking Lab, SANS-ICS Netwars, Kaspersky, Autobot Infosec, Buffalo Soldiers and YourStory





UN Agencies: UNGCNI, UNICEF, UNESCO-New Delhi Cluster Office





Academia: Indiana University - Ostrom Workshop, NLIU – Bhopal, VJTI, KJ Somaiya University and IETE





The challenge, which was launched in 2017, aims to identify new cyber talent and encourage the development of innovative solutions to solve critical real-world problems. It brings together leading policymakers, diplomats, CISOs, CXOs, innovators, students, startups and investors from across the globe to explore how cyberspace can be used for good and to solve crucial techno-social issues.





The virtual event features workshops, speaker sessions and competitions. The grand finale will take place on Data Privacy and Protection Day (28th and 29th January 2021) and on Safer Internet Day (February 9, 2021), when the winners will be announced and prizes worth up to $30,000 will be distributed.





This year, there are three tracks: Cyber Policy and Strategy Challenge, Peace-a-Thon: The Innovation Challenge, and Capture the Flag (CTF - IT & OT).

Do you have an innovative solution for the Global CyberPeace Challenge? Hurry, registrations close on December 15, 2020.

"The Global CyberPeace Challenge coincides with lockdowns worldwide due to COVID-19, which has caused many to move their daily activities online. This change has uncovered several challenges at the national and international levels," Vineet Kumar, Founder and President of the CyberPeace Foundation said. "The Global CyberPeace Challenge aims to help solve some of the most urgent cyber issues through collective resilience and collaboration. Overall, we hope to help make cyberspace accessible and inclusive, and look forward to recognizing and rewarding innovative solutions."





Julie Inman-Grant, Australia's eSafety commissioner, said, "I firmly believe that global cyber issues have never been more critical. As we know, the online world has no borders. So, it is important that we work together with organizations, industry, and government, both locally and internationally, to drive this proactive change and prevent harm. Now, more than ever, we need young minds from around the globe, collaborating on finding creative solutions to combating child sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, image-based abuse, and technology facilitated abuse. This is why we were delighted to partner with the CyberPeace Foundation on its Global CyberPeace Challenge 2.0."





The number of cyber-attacks across sectors has been rising. CPF recorded approximately 80 lakh attacks on the healthcare sector between October 1 and November 25, based on the ‘Threat Intelligence Sensors' network specifically simulated in India. The GCC aims to find innovative solutions to combat these malicious attacks and buoy the country's cybersecurity framework.





You can learn more about GCC here.





Hurry, the last date to register is December 15, 2020.