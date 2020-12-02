Serum Institute says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

By Press Trust of India|2nd Dec 2020
Last week, a volunteer in Chennai claimed to have suffered serious neurological and psychological symptoms after taking the experimental shot. He has sued the company along with others and sought a compensation of Rs 5 crore.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations that a COVID-19 trial volunteer suffered serious side effects from a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, saying that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

"We would want to assure everyone that the vaccine won't be released for mass use unless it is proven immunogenic and safe," it said in a blog.

Last week, a volunteer in Chennai claimed to have suffered serious neurological and psychological symptoms after taking the experimental shot and has sued the company along with others and sought a compensation of Rs 5 crore.


"The incident with the Chennai volunteer, though highly unfortunate, was in no way induced by the vaccine and Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer's medical condition," the Pune-based institute said.


The institute is conducting trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine in India as part of a manufacturing agreement.

"Taking into consideration the complexities and existing misnomers about vaccination and immunisation; the legal notice was sent (to the volunteer) therefore to safeguard the reputation of the company which is being unfairly maligned," it said.
COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

ALSO READ

AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine safe, Indian trials progressing smoothly: Serum Institute

It said all the requisite regulatory and ethical processes and guidelines were followed diligently and strictly.


"The concerned authorities were informed and the principal investigator, DSMB and the Ethics Committee, independently cleared and reckoned it as a non-related issue to the vaccine trial.


"Post which, we submitted all the reports and data related to the incident to the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India). It is only after we cleared all the required processes that we continued with the trials," it added.


In response to claims made by the volunteer, Serum had on Sunday stated that the allegations were "malicious and misconceived".


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How these entrepreneurs left their cushiony lives in the US to craft a successful Indian beer brand

Debolina Biswas

With clients like Uber and Swiggy, this remote hiring startup is making the top 1 pc of global tech talent available

Debolina Biswas

OYO has close to $1B to fund operations, says Ritesh Agarwal

Press Trust of India

Only 4 percent of companies are on the cloud, says AWS CEO Andy Jassy

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects; Meet the startup building aatmanirbhar ecommerce networks
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm denies media reports of Ant Financial selling stake

Aparajita Saxena

Rhizen Pharma gets USFDA approval for phase one clinical trials of COVID-19 drug

Press Trust of India

Supreme Court stays NCLAT order for CCI probe against Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Hollywood OTT service Lionsgate Play launches in India; to partner with actors Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff

Sohini Mitter

GAME to host MSME Finance Week to discuss the growth of India’s MSME financing ecosystem

Team YS

[Funding alert] Cloud-based browser testing platform LambdaTest raises $6M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan