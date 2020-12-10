Sundar Pichai says Google will review AI scholar's abrupt exit

By Press Trust of India|10th Dec 2020
Pichai told Google employees that the tech company is beginning a review of the circumstances leading up to Black computer scientist Timnit Gebru's exit and how Google could have led a more respectful process.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has apologised for how a prominent artificial intelligence researcher's abrupt departure last week has seeded doubts in the company.


Pichai told Google employees in a Wednesday memo obtained by Axios that the tech company is beginning a review of the circumstances leading up to Black computer scientist Timnit Gebru's exit and how Google could have led a more respectful process.

Gebru, a top scholar in the field of AI ethics, said she was fired last week. Google has referred to it as a resignation.

Pichai's note doesn't call it either a firing or a resignation but says "we need to accept responsibility for the fact that a prominent Black, female leader with immense talent left Google unhappily."


The dispute centred around Google's push to disassociate itself from a research paper Gebru co-authored examining the societal dangers of an AI technology used by Google.

Gebru criticised Pichai's memo on Twitter, saying she saw no plans for accountability in it and because it offered no apology for what happened to her.

Thousands of people, many of them Google employees, have signed an open letter showing support for Gebru and accusing Google of unprecedented research censorship, racism, and defensiveness.

Google BERT

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

From Coronavirus to Big Boss, Google India's 2020 throwback: some usual, some unexpected

In another development, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre, RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to respond to a PIL seeking a detailed legal framework for regulating operations of techfin companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon in India's financial sector space.


According to the petition filed by an economist, techfin entities are technology, telecommunications or e-commerce companies which have entered the financial sector to provide services and need to be regulated.


A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the ministries of finance and law as also Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NPCI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) seeking their stand on the plea by Resmi P Bhaskaran.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap

What should early-stage startups focus on to attract investors?

Arjun Rao

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up to launch online influencer led marketplace Socialswag

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why 2020 has been big for healthcare in India; How EarlySalary enables quick loan disbursals
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] WayCool Foods raises $7.8M through debt financing

Sindhu Kashyaap

Digital wealth management platform Scripbox acquires Mitraz Financial

Thimmaya Poojary

Swiggy partners with Prime Minister’s AtmaNibhar Nidhi Scheme to bring over 36K street food vendors online

Rashi Varshney

Facebook India FY20 revenue up 43 pc at Rs 1,277.3 Cr, net profit doubles

Press Trust of India

Only 59 pc startups paid employee bonuses between April and November to conserve cash: Survey

Press Trust of India

How technology is making Indian agriculture smarter, inclusive and more resilient

Team YS