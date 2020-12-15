Uber Eats' India engineering team leads innovations in Japan, Belgium

Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday said its Uber Eats' engineering team in Hyderabad is leading innovations in the key global markets of Japan and Belgium to ensure integration of payment wallets into the app.

The first wallet to be added as a payment option in Japan was LINE Pay, which was soon followed by the integration of PayPay — now the largest wallet in Japan by volume of payments, a statement said.

The flexible and reusable Uber Eats architecture allowed the team to seamlessly integrate with PayPay. Uber’s identity software framework allows PayPay users to use the Uber Eats service, and the Uber checkout module provides a unified payment experience





The Eats Engineering team in Hyderabad also gave eaters in Belgium the option of paying for their orders through Bancontact, the country’s leading payment method and the market leader for electronic payments. Along with offering eaters in Belgium an added payment option, the integration also expands Uber Eats’ user base in the country, by making the platform available to eaters with debit cards.

Uber Eats' engineering team works on a global mandate, with key markets being served by the team including the US, Canada, Belgium, and Japan.





Speaking about the team’s efforts, Jaiteerth Patwari, Engineering lead, Eats Engineering, said,

“The Eats Engineering team has been at the forefront of crucial digital payment integrations over the past few months. We’re excited to be able to offer eaters in Japan and Belgium the convenience of digital payments while ordering food, which also helps in maintaining social distance in these challenging times.“

Earlier in November, Uber also announced that it will deploy 500 e-rickshaws, the first three-wheeler micro-mobility product on its platform, in Greater Kolkata.





Riders from Howrah, Barasat, Madhyamgram, Rajarhat, and Salt Lake will be able to book the e-rickshaws on Uber app from Thursday, a statement said.





In November 2020, Uber had deployed 100 e-rickshaws across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last-mile connectivity and short distance commutes.





