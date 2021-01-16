Bharat Biotech to pay compensation if Covaxin causes side effects

By Press Trust of India|16th Jan 2021
In phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce antidotes against COVID- 19.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bharat Biotech, which has received a government purchase order for supply of 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, said the company will pay compensation to recipients in case of any serious adverse effects experienced after receiving the antidote.


In the consent form to be signed by the vaccine recipients, Bharat Biotech said, "In case of any adverse events or serious adverse events, you will be provided medically recognised standard of care in the government designated and authorised centres/hospitals."

"The compensation for serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor (BBIL) in case if the SAE is proven to be causally related to the vaccine," the consent form said.

In phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, Covaxin has demonstrated the ability to produce antidotes against COVID- 19.


However the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trials, the vaccine maker said.

"Hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean that other precautions related to COVID-19 need not be followed," the consent form said.

ALSO READ

Modi urges youngsters to join Startup India international summit

According to an industry expert, the company is liable to pay compensation to people in case of serious side effects as the vaccine is being administered while in the clinical trial mode.


The central licensing authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations in public interest as an abundant caution, in clinical trial mode.


Meanwhile, Joint Managing Director of BharatBiotech International Ltd, Suchitra Ella in her twitter account said, "Covaxin & Bharat Biotech is truly humbled & honoured to be of service to the nation and the fraternity of all first responders of Covid who have served public health."


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Jyoti Bansal’s Harness raises $115M in new financing; attains unicorn status with $1.7B valuation

Sujata Sangwan

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

This Mumbai entrepreneur’s foodtech startup is bringing healthy smoothies to your doorstep

Vishal Krishna

Have a business idea? Kuberan’s House can change your life with funding up to Rs 10 crore

Team YS
Daily Capsule
India’s latest unicorn: Digit Insurance
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The week that was: from Zoho's WhatsApp alternative to Flipkart's smartphone scheme

Vishal Krishna

Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield jab, wishes success on launch of COVID-19 vaccine drive

Press Trust of India

Shifting sands – how evolving consumer landscape is impacting purchase decisions: YES BANK CMO

Apoorva Puranik

WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15

Press Trust of India

WHO cites human behavior more than variants responsible for virus spread

Press Trust of India

'Vaccinationalism' is self-defeating, says UN chief as global COVID deaths cross 2 million

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details